No. 22 Texas vs. Oklahoma Live Stream: How to Watch Red River Showdown, TV Channel, Game Time

The State Fair of Texas has been canceled, but the Red River Showdown will go on.

No. 22 Texas and Oklahoma will face off in their annual rivalry game at the Cotton Bowl stadium in Dallas, Texas on Oct. 10.

The Sooners opened as 2.5-point favorites against the Longhorns.

How to Watch:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial.

Texas enters this year's Red River Showdown with the all-time series edge against Oklahoma, a 62-48-5 record. The Sooners have won four of the last five meetings, including the 2018 Big 12 Championship game.

The annual rivalry game will look a bit different this year as the Cotton Bowl stadium will be at 25% capacity. The matchup is usually held during the State Fair of Texas, but the event has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Longhorns (2-1) are coming off a 33-31 upset loss to TCU after a comeback attempt by Texas was fumbled near the goal line in the final minutes. Texas recorded 25 penalties during the contest as quarterback Sam Ehlinger threw for four touchdowns and one interception on 47.2% completion.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma (1-2) is looking for its second win of the season after recording back-to-back losses against Kansas State and Iowa State. Quarterback Spencer Rattler has thrown for 10 touchdowns and four interceptions on 73.4% completion through the first three games.

The Big 12 began its conference schedule on Sept. 26 and plans to hold its championship game by Dec. 19.