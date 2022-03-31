Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAF
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Football
Tom Brady, DK Metcalf and LeBron James on Today's SI Feed
Tom Brady, DK Metcalf and LeBron James on Today's SI Feed

Baker Mayfield Shares Message About Upcoming Oklahoma Statue Dedication

The Heisman trophy is one of the most prestigious awards a college football player can receive so how does one top that? How about a statue?

Oklahoma announced the statue dedication ceremony for alum and 2017 Heisman winner Baker Mayfield will occur during half-time of the spring game, something the NFL quarterback approves of. 

He tweeted: “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate this tremendous honor than alongside my family, teammates and Sooner Nation. It took all of us, so to be back on Owen Field and have this statue unveiled there is incredible. See you at the Spring Game! #PackThePalace” 

The spring game is slated for Saturday, April 23 at 4 p.m. ET. 

The quarterback became the sixth (of seven) Sooners star to win the Heisman Trophy, passing for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns while leading Oklahoma to a Big 12 title and the College Football Playoff that campaign. 

Mayfield was selected as No. 1 in the 2018 NFL draft by the Browns, a franchise he stayed with for four seasons and is on the way out after Cleveland traded for Deshaun Watson. 

The Watson-Browns blockbuster trade followed days of drama involving Mayfield and the franchise. During their pursuit of the former Texans quarterback, Mayfield posted a letter to social media on March 15 thanking Cleveland and their fans on the same day the franchise met with the former Texans’ quarterback. The next day, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said the Browns were looking for “an adult” to fill the quarterback role, signaling that a breakup was imminent.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

But then, the Watson trade talks hit what looked like a snag at the time. Cleveland was told it was out of the running. Mayfield then requested a trade from the Browns, which Cleveland was not willing to accommodate at the time. Then, a day later, news broke about Watson, who still faces 22 active civil lawsuits that detail graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault, joining the Browns.

It was later reported after the deal that Mayfield had “no intention” on playing with Cleveland in the 2022 campaign, even looking to sit out of minicamp and training camp until he was traded.

The MMQB‘s Albert Breer reported that the franchise is seeking a first round pick in exchange for Mayfield. The quarterback is on a team-friendly fifth-year option, set to earn $18.8 million entering 2022.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters at the NFL annual meetings Tuesday he regrets how the trade took placeHe said he was forthright with Mayfield’s team that they would be looking at other quarterbacks when they spoke at the NFL combine, but didn’t tell him beforehand that the team would be meeting with Watson on March 15. 

The organization has still not traded Mayfield to another team, and part of the potential reason why Mayfield hasn’t been traded yet is suspected to be the quarterback’s salary for his fifth year in the league. 

More CFB Coverage:

For more Oklahoma coverage, go to All Sooners. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

jerry-jones
Play
NFL

Report: Jerry Jones Paid Millions to Woman in Paternity Suit

More details have emerged in an ongoing paternity suit involving the Cowboys owner.

By Mike McDaniel
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke (23) in 2010
Extra Mustard

Zack Greinke’s Answer to Opening Day Question Goes Viral

The 38-year-old pitcher will start for the Royals next week, 12 years after his last start for the team.

By Madison Williams
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Footprint Center.
NBA

President Biden Appoints Paul to HBCU Board of Advisors

Paul is one of 18 individuals selected to the committee to help and further support HBCUs.

By Wilton Jackson
Lewis Hamilton Saudi Arabian GP
Racing

Hamilton Opens Up About Struggling ‘Mentally and Emotionally’

This is not the first time he has been opened up about it, saying in 2020, “It’s never a bad thing to ask for help if you need it or to tell somebody how you feel.”

By Madeline Coleman
Wisconsin Badgers guard Johnny Davis (1)
College Basketball

Johnny Davis Declares for 2022 NBA Draft

The Wisconsin sophomore is a finalist for the Wooden, Naismith and Lute Olsen Player of the Year awards.

By Madison Williams
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) talks to the crowd between points against Jannik Sinner (ITA)
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios Fined $35,000 By ATP

The Australian tennis player received four different fines based on incidents occurring during his Miami Open fourth round match.

By Madison Williams
NBA 75th-anniversary logo
Play
NBA

Report: NBA Updates 2022-23 Salary Cap, Luxury Tax

The league’s figures for the salary cap and luxury tax came in higher than previously projected.

By Mike McDaniel
Mar 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson adjusts his tie during a press conference at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
NFL

Watson Plaintiff Details Harassment Since Grand Jury Decision

Lauren Baxley detailed how some of the quarterback’s fans have said they would like the women “to be raped, imprisoned or killed.”

By Madeline Coleman