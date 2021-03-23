Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 23, 2021

Today is … National Chia Day

Today’s Crimson Tide schedule

Baseball: Alabama vs Southern Miss, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 3 p.m. CT, SEC Network+, Live Audio, Live Stats

Crimson Tide results

• Men's Basketball: Alabama 96, Maryland 77 (NCAA tournament, second round)

• Women's Basketball: Alabama 80, North Carolina 71 (NCAA tournament, first round)

Did you notice?

• Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne made it to both games Monday, the women's NCAA tournament game in San Antonio, followed by the men in Indianapolis?

• The Alabama women's track and cross country team is in the running (pun intended) to be the USTFCCCA program of the year. The USTFCCCA Program of the Year Award honors the institution that has achieved the most success in each academic year (spanning the cross country, indoor and outdoor track and field seasons) based on the institution’s finish at the NCAA championships. The Crimson Tide is in third heading into the outdoor season.

• Collin Sexton had 15 points, seven assists and four rebounds as the Cavaliers took a 119-105 loss to the Kings. Meanwhile, there's still talk about Sexton getting into a skirmish with three Toronto players ...

• USC coach Clay Helton said that former Alabama defensive tackle Ishmael Sophser had compartment syndrome surgery. The transfer will likely will be out this spring.

• From SI: Five Things We've Learned Now That the Men's Sweet 16 Is Set

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2021 opener:

165 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

March 23, 1943: In a poll conducted by the Birmingham News and Age-Herald, 2,000 fans casted their ballots for the all-time Alabama football team. Elected to the squad were ends Don Hutson (1932-34) and Holt Rast (1939-41), tackles Bully VandeGraaf (1912-15) and Bill Lee (1932-34), guards Bruce Jones (1923-25) and Fred Sington (1928-30), center Joe Domanovich (1940-42), and backs Dixie Howell (1932-34), Johnny Cain (1930-32), Pooley Hubert (1923-25) and Auxford Burks (1902-06). – Bryant Museum

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"The biggest mistake coaches make is taking borderline cases and trying to save them. I'm not talking about grades now, I'm talking about character. I want to know before a boy enrolls about his home life, and what his parents want him to be." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

