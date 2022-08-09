It's always difficult to critique a Super Bowl champion defense, especially when they're at the top in multiple categories. The Los Angeles Rams finished their Lombardi campaign with the league's best pass rush win rate (53 percent) and run stop win rate (35 percent).

Former Alabama standout defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson and outside linebacker Terrell Lewis were part of that historic blitz crew.

Robinson's career at Alabama took off immediately as he led the team in sacks as a true freshman in 2013. In his sophomore season, he was an honorable mention on the All-SEC team, and in his junior season, he was a finalist for the Outland Trophy (best interior lineman on offense or defense).

The Detroit Lions selected him with the 46th-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Over four seasons he played in most of the games, and made 37 starts (out of 58 total) before becoming a free agent.

His first two seasons happened to be his best, but not in the way you'd think. Robinson had 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble during that time. However, he had 13 total passes defended and a two-yard pick-six as well.

He signed with the Rams in 2020 and played in eight games that initial season. In 2021, he became a starting defensive lineman, playing alongside all-time great Aaron Donald. In 17 regular season games (14 starts), Robinson had 67 tackles, two sacks and two forced fumbles.

In the playoffs, Robinson finished second on the team in tackles with 22 in four games. In the Super Bowl, he had six tackles, including one for loss and a sack.

At 27-years-old, Robinson still has time to replicate his underrated playoff run. If he could ride the momentum into the upcoming season, he could be an unexpected piece for the defending champions to win again.

Another player on the Rams pass-rush is outside linebacker Leonard Floyd. The six-year veteran is one of the better players in Los Angeles as he finished last season with 9.5 sacks (second on the team). Backing up Floyd will likely be Terrell Lewis.

He was selected by the Rams with the 84th-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Due to injuries at Alabama, Lewis only played in four games his sophomore season. He had 16 tackles, including two for loss and a sack.

His junior year was what put him on the map as he had 31 tackles, including 11.5 for loss (sixth-most in the SEC) and six sacks. He earned a spot on the All-SEC Second-Team.

Lewis only saw the field in eight games of his rookie season (zero starts), but he had two sacks.

Similar to college, his second year on the field was much better. In the first 11 games of last season, Lewis had 22 tackles including four for loss and three sacks. Those stats are about average, but he only started in four of the games.

The 23-year-old was drafted late due to his injury concerns at Alabama. In each of his first two seasons with the Rams, he suffered knee injuries. He hopes to change the narrative of him being injury-prone this season.

His hunger to get back on the field was shown during a press conference at training camp.

Floyd left practice early on Monday due to a "lower-half" injury, but the Rams don't seem to be too concerned. Lewis is a very capable backup for Floyd as his short amount of time on the field has proven to be effective, but still has to compete for a roster spot.

The Rams kickoff the NFL regular season against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 8.

This is the eighteenth story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

