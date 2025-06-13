When are Alabama's Top Targets Committing? Just a Minute
Watch the above video as BamaCentral's recruiting writer, Mason Woods, discusses which of the Crimson Tide's top recruiting targets should be on your watchlist throughout the final weeks of June.
Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide coaching staff added the first commitment of the Summer this week, landing 4-Star offensive lineman Sam Utu from Orange, California. As of now, Alabama is up to six commitments in the class, but is expecting a decision from several of its top prospects before the end of the month.
Take a look at which of the Tide's top targets are expected to commit before the end of June.
1. 5-Star LB Xavier Griffin - June 29
Griffin is one of the most highly touted defenders in the class, and he was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on June 6. He stands at 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. and has the versatility to line up nearly anywhere on the defense.
2. 4-Star LB Cincere Johnson - June 19
Similar to Griffin, Johnson is an elite linebacker prospect with the range to play multiple positions. He was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on May 30, and is now down to Alabama, Penn State and Ohio State as his final schools.
3. 4-Star RB Ezavier Crowell - June 26
Hailing from Jackson, Alabama, Crowell is one of the top in-state prospects in the 2026 cycle. He has already taken two trips to Tuscaloosa this year, and has an official visit lined up for June 20.
4. 4-Star OL Deacon Schmitt - June 28
Ranked as one of the top prospects in Colorado, Schmitt is a 6-foot-5, 320 lb. mauler. He was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on May 30, and is down to a final list of just three schools: Alabama, Colorado and Oklahoma.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 13-17
- 5-Star ATH Brandon Arrington - Set to commit on July 5th
- 4-Star WR Somourian Wingo - Named Alabama as a finalist on 04/22/2025
- 4-Star DL Elijah Golden
- 4-Star ATH Roman Voss - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/07/2025
- 4-Star LB Nick Abrams - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/01/2025
- 3-Star S Kaiden Hall - Named Alabama as a finalist on 11/28/2024
- 3-Star OT Wilson Zierer
- 5-Star WR Tristen Keys - Committed to LSU on 03/22/2025
- 3-Star DL Preston Carey - Named Alabama as a finalist on 04/28/2025
- 3-Star DL Tyson Bacon
Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)