2026 4-Star LB Cincere Johnson Locks in Commitment Date

One of Alabama's top defensive targets in the 2026 recruiting cycle, 4-Star linebacker Cincere Johnson, is set to make his commitment soon.

2026 4-Star LB Cincere Johnson with Alabama LB coach Chuck Morrell
2026 4-Star LB Cincere Johnson with Alabama LB coach Chuck Morrell / Credit @JCincere8 on X
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama staff are set to host a massive crop of official visitors this weekend, one of which has now officially confirmed his commitment date.

According to On3, 4-Star linebacker Cincere Johnson from Cleveland, Ohio is set to make his decision on June 19th. He will choose between Alabama, Penn State and Ohio State.

Though he is expected to choose from just three schools, Johnson has five official visits lined up for this summer. He kicked things off on May 16th with a trip to Penn State and is set to visit Tuscaloosa on May 30th. From there, he will make stops at Oklahoma (June 6), Ohio State (June 13) and USC (June 20).

Johnson's Alabama visit will be his first official, but his third overall this year to the Capstone. He was in town for Junior Day on February 1st and then again for A-Day on April 12th.

Ranked by On3 as the No. 4 linebacker in the nation, Johnson is one of the most highly touted defensive prospects in the 2026 class. He is extremely versatile with the ability to drop in coverage, stop the run and rush the passer.

As of now, Alabama holds five commitments in the 2026 class, two of which are from edge rushers. Adding a player like Johnson would continue to bolster what is already looking like a strong defensive class.

Official Visitors for the weekend of May 30th

Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.

2026 Football Commits

  1. CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
  2. CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
  3. EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
  4. EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
  5. OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)

Check out the Alabama football recruiting tracker to stay up to date with the 2026 class and beyond.

Published
