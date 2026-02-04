How ASU’s Prospects Fit Best With NFL Teams
The Arizona State Sun Devils have a lot of great players going into the draft. With a lot of players and a lot of NFL Teams, what teams's coachign staffs would best fit the Sun Devils?
Minnesota Vikings
A lot of ASU's offensive players entering the draft could work well under Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell, but things got very intriguing with Vikings defensive coordinator, Brian Flores. There were rumors that Flores could be a head coach next year for a team like the Las Vegas Raiders or the Pittsburgh Steelers, however Flores is coming back to the Vikings. This is great news for Vikings fans, as Flores is considered one of the better defensive minds in the NFL. The Vikings defense ranked third in lowest yards per game, only behind the elite Denver Broncos and Houston Texans defenses. For his superb work Flores was nominated for Assistant Coach of the Year
One element that makes Flores's defenses elite is how aggressive they are. They blitzed between 43%-50% during games, which is first in the league. This aggressive defense is similar to that of Brian Ward's defense at ASU. Both Flores and Ward like to blitz and make opposing teams's quaterback uncomfortable. So, since Sun Devil players are used to playing in a blitz heavy defense like Brian Ward, they could translate perfectly to Flores's defensive scheme.
Players who could fit the Minnesota Vikings Style of Coaching
ASU Cornerback Keith Abney II to the Vikings would be a perfect fit for both parties. In terms of Minnesota, teamning up Keith Abney II with cornerback Byron Murphy would create one of the better corner tandems in the league. Abney II under Flores's defense would do wonder for Abney II and could help Abney II reach his true potential in the league. Safeties Xavion Alford or Myles Rowser could aslo be options as there is a high chance that Vikings Ledend Harrison Smith could retire this offseason, thus making space for Alford or Rowser. Rowser would fit Flores's aggressive defense to a tee.
New Orleans Saints
Now, to go to the offensive side, Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore's west coast and spread style of offense could fit a lot of Sun Devils well since Marcus Arroyo used this same style of offense at ASU. This type of offense does not involve a lot of play action and outside runs and is more so focused on running up the middle and throwing from either the shotgun or under center. Moore did a very nice job in year 1 of the Saints as he had the team heating up during the later of the season and providing hope for next year.
Players who could fit the New Orleans Saint's Style of Coaching
ASU's pass catchers Jordyn Tyson and Chamon Metayer would both be great fits for the Saints. Tyson wold pair perfectly with established Saints receiver, Chris Olave. Both Olave and Tyson are great route runners, plus with Tyson being great in a spread style liek offense, Tyson could be very lethal in this offense. Chamon Metayer could also be a good fit, Metayer has the ability to box out defenders but is also a good route runner that would be a nice fit in Moore's offense.
Overall, Sun Devil players could thrive in a lot of spots, but the Saints and Vikings coaching styles would be excellent fits for Sun Devil plays in their NFL Career.
Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.