How ASU’s Prospects Fit Best With NFL Teams

The Arizona State Sun Devils have a lot of great players going into the draft. With a lot of players and a lot of NFL Teams, what teams's coachign staffs would best fit the Sun Devils?

Minnesota Vikings

A lot of ASU's offensive players entering the draft could work well under Vikings Head Coach Kevin O'Connell, but things got very intriguing with Vikings defensive coordinator, Brian Flores. There were rumors that Flores could be a head coach next year for a team like the Las Vegas Raiders or the Pittsburgh Steelers, however Flores is coming back to the Vikings. This is great news for Vikings fans, as Flores is considered one of the better defensive minds in the NFL. The Vikings defense ranked third in lowest yards per game, only behind the elite Denver Broncos and Houston Texans defenses. For his superb work Flores was nominated for Assistant Coach of the Year

Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Los Angeles Rams during an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One element that makes Flores's defenses elite is how aggressive they are. They blitzed between 43%-50% during games, which is first in the league. This aggressive defense is similar to that of Brian Ward's defense at ASU. Both Flores and Ward like to blitz and make opposing teams's quaterback uncomfortable. So, since Sun Devil players are used to playing in a blitz heavy defense like Brian Ward, they could translate perfectly to Flores's defensive scheme.

Defensive coordinator Brian Ward instructs his players during ASU fall camp practice on Aug. 2, 2024, at Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe. | Cheryl Evans/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Players who could fit the Minnesota Vikings Style of Coaching

ASU Cornerback Keith Abney II to the Vikings would be a perfect fit for both parties. In terms of Minnesota, teamning up Keith Abney II with cornerback Byron Murphy would create one of the better corner tandems in the league. Abney II under Flores's defense would do wonder for Abney II and could help Abney II reach his true potential in the league. Safeties Xavion Alford or Myles Rowser could aslo be options as there is a high chance that Vikings Ledend Harrison Smith could retire this offseason, thus making space for Alford or Rowser. Rowser would fit Flores's aggressive defense to a tee.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Myles Rowser (4) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

New Orleans Saints

Now, to go to the offensive side, Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore's west coast and spread style of offense could fit a lot of Sun Devils well since Marcus Arroyo used this same style of offense at ASU. This type of offense does not involve a lot of play action and outside runs and is more so focused on running up the middle and throwing from either the shotgun or under center. Moore did a very nice job in year 1 of the Saints as he had the team heating up during the later of the season and providing hope for next year.

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore speaks with a referee during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Players who could fit the New Orleans Saint's Style of Coaching

ASU's pass catchers Jordyn Tyson and Chamon Metayer would both be great fits for the Saints. Tyson wold pair perfectly with established Saints receiver, Chris Olave. Both Olave and Tyson are great route runners, plus with Tyson being great in a spread style liek offense, Tyson could be very lethal in this offense. Chamon Metayer could also be a good fit, Metayer has the ability to box out defenders but is also a good route runner that would be a nice fit in Moore's offense.

Arizona State Sun Devils tight end Chamon Metayer (7) runs with the ball for a touchdown after making a catch during the second quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Overall, Sun Devil players could thrive in a lot of spots, but the Saints and Vikings coaching styles would be excellent fits for Sun Devil plays in their NFL Career.

