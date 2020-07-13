BCBulletin
Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Running Back David Bailey

A.J. Black

The players have returned to campus and we inch closer to the start of the college football season. BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we preview running back David Bailey.

In David Bailey's only extended play of his freshman season, Eagles fans were given a sneak preview to the tune of 28 carries for 112 yards and a score against Louisville.A year later is was clear that the running back position was in good hands with Bailey playing second fiddle to Dillon. For a team that was dead set on the rushing attack it surely meant that the number two running back was going to get plenty of opportunities.

 But it was also safe to say that Bailey's progression, becoming a legitimate force, was also a pleasant surprise. The sophomore accrued 844 yards, as a back up it to Dillon. Bailey showed the ACC he was a bruising style running back much like his running mate Dillon.

Bailey mirrored Dillion's big games against NC State and Syracuse with 181 yards and 172 yards, respectively. The dynamic 1,2 punch, the self proclaimed "Buffalo Boys" were able to produce helped fuel the BC offense that was coming off depth turnover from the previous season. Now with Dillon gone, it's Bailey's turn. What will he be able to do in his first year in a new system, with a new coach as a first year starter?

Stellar

Bailey is everything the offense needs to be. He easily surpasses 1,000 yards rushing and has touchdowns at or around double digits. With one of the best offensive lines in the country in front of him, he explodes with a huge year. All ACC as a junior, with talk about the Doak Walker Award, Bailey puts together an eye opening season season and leads the BC offense.

Standard

A good year for Bailey, maybe not All-ACC level, but establishes himself as one of the better backs in the ACC. Rushes for about 1,000 yards and 7-8 touchdowns. Good year, not great. 

Subpar

The offense focuses too much on Bailey and he suffers because of it. The hits accumulate and he isn't as effective as many had hoped. 

What kind of year are you expecting from David Bailey in 2020? Think it will be Stellar, standard or subpar? Leave your thoughts in the comment section below?

