Boston College Football Adds Local Wide Receiver and Defensive End to Class of 2026
Wednesday afternoon, Mekhi Volcy, a 6-foot-4, 210-pound wide receiver and defensive end at Bedford High School in Bedford, Mass., announced his commitment to the Boston College football program on his personal Instagram account.
Volcy is the 20th recruit of Bill O’Brien’s class of 2026 and the sixth player in the class to stay in-state.
“First off I would like to start by thanking god for everything and every opportunity he has given me up until this point,” Volcy said. “Secondly I would like to thank my teammates and coaches for pushing me and motivating me to be the best version of myself possible and keeping me on track to accomplish my goals.”
“With that being said, I am BLESSED to announce my commitment to play Division 1 football at Boston College.”
Volcy backs up his long frame with impressive speed. According to his Hudl profile, Volcy runs a 4.54 40-yard dash, a 4.56 second shuttle and an 11.3 second 100-meter dash. His weight-room numbers stand out as well, as Volcy can bench 15 reps of 185 lbs., squats a maximum of 415, deadlifts 515 lbs. and cleans 255 lbs.
Injured for five games during his junior year at Bedford, Volcy racked up 19 receptions for 227 receiving yards while making 14 tackles, garnering two sacks, two tackles for loss (TFL’s) and 11 assisted tackles. He also plays basketball for Bedford along with the Mass Elite AAU team during the summer.
Similar to how O’Brien built the Texans’ roster when he was coaching in the NFL—primarily through the draft and developing his players—the second-year head coach of the Eagles envisions the same kind of formula for BC.
He has harped on his priorities consisting of recruiting out of high school first and foremost and developing a culture through the younger players climbing up in the program’s ranks—as opposed to a culture developed through transfer additions.
Volcy, who doesn’t have a rating on 247Sports, is a perfect example of a player O’Brien sees as someone who understands the dynamic of building team culture, given his desire to play for his own local high school, and also happens to be a Mass. native.
With the addition of Volcy, which occurred two days after five-star kicker Jonathan Hewitt committed to the program, BC football’s recruit class of ‘26 is currently ranked No. 30 in the nation, according to 247.
Class of 2026
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K/P Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-3, 178 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- WR/DE Makhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass (Committed 06/18/2025)