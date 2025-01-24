Recruiting Rundown: Boston College Adds to 2026 Class
Bill O'Brien and his staff once again put together a strong week on the recruiting trail, not only adding two new commitments to the 2026 class, but extending offers and making visits to many top prospects.
Gerald Green, Jr. and DJ Biggins became the eighth and ninth commitments in the 2026 class for the Eagles this week; a class that now ranks No. 16 in the nation.
Green, Jr., a 6-foot, 170 lb. athlete from Moore Catholic High School in Staten Island, New York, was the first to make his decision official. He took to social media to share the news, writing in his post, "Proud to announce that I'm committed to Boston College! Thank you God and to all my coaches that helped me through the process and most importantly thanks to my family."
Next was Biggins, who also took to social media to share the news. "I am incredibly grateful to announce my commitment to Boston College for football. Thank you, God, for your guidance and blessings. To my family, your support has been everything to me. And to my coaches, thank you for believing in me."
A 6-foot-1, 170 lb. lengthy defender who also spends time on the offensive side of the ball, lining up at wide receiver. This season, as a junior, he hauled in 49 receptions for 871 yards and eight touchdowns on top of 34 tackles on defense with six pass deflections and three interceptions.
In more 2026 news, Boston College hosted edge rusher Carter Gooden from Tabor Academy in Marion, Mass. for a visit this week. This season, as a junior, Gooden only appeared in two games, but recorded six tackles, four of which went for a loss.
The Eagles extended several offers this week to many talented prospects from the 2026 class, 2027 class and beyond. Take a look at the latest Eagles offers.
Class of 2026
3-Star DL Joseph Peko - Westlake Village, California
ATH Daylen Green - Quincy, Florida
ATH Josiah Dozier - Moody, Alabama
CB Jeremiah Favorite - Boiling Springs, South Carolina
EDGE Hudson Woods - Spring Branch, Texas
LB Rocky Cummings, Carlsbad, California
LB Dejon Ackerson - Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
WR Kohen Brown - Waxahachie, Texas
WR Jacob Butler - Glen Head, New York
WR Imari Jehiel - Forney, Texas
Class of 2027
4-Star S Omarii Sanders - Nashville, Tennessee
EDGE Mekai Brown - Greenwich, Connecticut
QB Greydon Howell - Broken Bow, Oklahoma
Class of 2028
QB Kamieon Compton-Nero - Owassa, Oklahoma
2025 Football Signees
- ATH Bryce Lewis, 6-foot-6, 200 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH TJ Green, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Reynoldsburg, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Nedrick Boldin, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - West Palm Beach, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- ATH Marcelous Townsend, 5-foot-11, 175 lbs. - Roswell, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Charleston Coldon, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Belleville, Illinois (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Ashton Cunningham, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- CB Njita Sinkala, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Oakdale, Connecticut (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Sterling Sanders, 6-foot-4, 315 lbs. - Blythewood, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- DL Micah Amedee, 6-foot-3, 275 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Israel Oladipupo, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Noblesville, Indiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- EDGE Jayden Fry, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Rolesville, North Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- P/K Andy Quinn, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - NFL Academy London (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Zacari Thomas, 6-foot-2, 230 lbs. - Gray, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- LB Griffin Collins, 6-foot-3, 218 lbs. - Worcester, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Denzil Williams, 6-foot-4, 300 lbs. - White Plains, New York (Signed 12/04/24)
- OL Robert Smith, 6-foot-4, 290 lbs. - Cleveland, Ohio (Signed 12/04/24)
- QB Shaker Reisig, 6-foot, 200lbs. - Tulsa, Oklahoma (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Mekhi Dodd, 6-foot, 205 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- RB Bo MacCormack, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Cambridge, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Rae Sykes, Jr., 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Rome, Georgia (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Omarion Davis, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - Fort Mill, South Carolina (Signed 12/04/24)
- S Marcus Upton, 6-foot, 185 lbs. - Atco, New Jersey (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Stevie Amar, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Westlake Village, California (Signed 12/04/24)
- TE Derrick Johnson, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - New Orleans, Louisiana (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Dawson Pough, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Leesburg, Virginia (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Semaj Fleming, 5-foot-10, 175 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Signed 12/04/24)
- WR Kaelan Chudzinski, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Needham, Mass. (Signed 12/04/24)
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
2025 Men's Basketball Signees
- PF Jack Bailey, 6-foot-10, 205 lbs. - Blairstown, New Jersey (Signed 11/13/2024)
- SG Caleb Steger, 6-foot-4, 190 lbs. - Dallas, Texas (Signed 11/16/2024)
- SG Akbar Waheed, 6-foot-5, 170 lbs. - Rockville, Maryland (Signed 11/16/2024)
