Boston College National Signing Day Live Updates

Our live analysis as the Class of 2021 comes in. Looking at the recruits Boston College has landed, and any breaking news

Good morning everyone, it is the early National Signing Day! Boston College has 25 players committed in its 2021 class, all of which are expected to sign during the early period. Stay here on BC Bulletin and continue to refresh as we will be updating this page as National Letters of Intent are received by Jeff Hafley and his staff.

We will also have exclusive analysis of each player on the site, that we will link back to this page. This includes either analysis by the site, or by the scouts at SI All American.

LIVE BLOG

Cornerback Shawn Gates has signed with Boston College ((Full story and evaluation)

Kicker Connor Lytton has signed with the Eagles (Read all about him here)

Star cornerback Jaylen Cheek from New Jersey is in (Full story and evaluation)

Jaylen Blackwell, an athlete from Georgia has signed (Full Story)

Ilija Krajnovic, a Serbian offensive lineman has signed (Full story)

Jamareeh Jones a wide receiver out of Virginia is the first to sign. (Full Recap and Analysis)

Reminder: Letters can start being sent in at 7:00am local time for each recruit.

Tuesday: Florida State S/LB Jaiden Lars Woodbey transfers to Boston College

ANALYSIS

2021 Early Signing Period Preview

A reminder that player's are not obligated to sign during the early period, and can elect to wait until the traditional National Signing Day in February. An early signing period was added in 2017 to allow players to make their intentions official. Prior to that, players could only sign in February.

While it is called National Signing Day, players can sign at any time during the early signing period which runs from December 16th through December 19th. If a player does not sign by December 19th, they will have to wait until the late period which runs from February 3rd through April 1st.

The 2021 recruiting cycle was significantly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. There was no in person evaluation period, on campus recruiting camps, nor unofficial or official visits with face to face contact. This was particularly tough for new head coach Jeff Hafley who only started recruiting them this year, and has only met a handful if any of the recruits signing today.

Our comment section is temporarily under construction please join our conversation on our BC Bulletin forum by clicking here.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter- BostonCollegeSI