Boston College 2021 Early Signing Period Preview

Wednesday kicks off the time in college football known as the early signing period. This is a time when recruits can sign their national letter intent with the school they plan on attending. For a school like Boston College this is when a majority of recruits sign with the team, but it is important to note that there will still be a few recruits who wait until the traditional signing day in February to make their decision.

Currently Boston College has 25 recruits committed to the program. Click their names to read our original feature on each player.

Quarterback (1): Emmett Morehead

Running Back (2): Xavier Coleman, Lewis Bond

Wide Receivers (3): Dante Reynolds, Jamareeh Jones, Jaden Williams

Tight Ends (0)

Offensive Line (2): Ilija Krajnovic, Otto Hess

Defensive Line (6): Nigel Tate, Owen Stoudmire, Neto Okpala, Quintayvious Hutchins, Tyeus Clemons, Donovan Ezeiraku

Linebackers (3): Owen McGowan, Casey Phinney, Bryce Steele

Defensive Backs: Clinton Burton Jr, Jalen Cheek, Shawn Gates, Jaylen Blackwell, Cole Batson, Shawn Asbury II, Jalon Williams

Kicker: Connor Lytton

* Note: Especially on defense these positions could change, and many of these players can play more than one position. For example Donovan Ezeiraku plays defensive end and outside linebacker.

There more than likely will be five players who early enroll with the intentions of playing in the spring. Emmett Morehead, Dante Reynolds, Connor Lytton are three that I am aware of. All 25 should be signed on Wednesday, and don't expect any of them to drag this out.

Right now Boston College is ranked 39th on 247 Sports national rank, up from 62 last year. There are still a handful of recruits that Boston College is still in on, and there are always flips that could happen that we are not aware of. If BC lands any or all of the following targets, their ranking could easily climb.

Drew Kendall, Offensive Lineman, Noble and Greenough (Massachusetts)

The big one, the recruit that every Boston College fan has their fingers crossed for. Son of legendary Eagles lineman Pete Kendall, the younger offensive lineman is down to Boston College and Stanford. It has been a long, and quiet process for the four star, but he has said that he plans to make his announcement this week. Sources close to me say that it should be Boston College. But we will have to wait for that answer.

George Rooks, Defensive Lineman, St. Peter's Prep (New Jersey)

Another four star that could land in Chestnut Hill, Rooks is down to Michigan, Penn State and Boston College. 247sports.com's Crystal Balls point to Boston College, but they have swung around a lot during his recruitment. He hasn't announced a date that he will sign, so we may have to wait until February to hear his plans.

Trevin Wallace, Linebacker, Jessup (Georgia)

Boston College was in early on Wallace, but lost him when his recruiting blew up during his senior year. Now all eyes are on the SEC, including Auburn, Ole Miss, LSU and others. Now considered a long shot by most, Boston College is still in on the linebacker, and they could be a surprise team in the end. Stay tuned.

In terms of transfers there is one name out there to look out for safety/linebacker Jaiden Lars-Woodbey. The Florida State transfer says that he is down to Boston College, Florida State and Texas A & M. He may decide this week, as he told this writer that he would like to make his decision before Christmas.