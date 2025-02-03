All Bearcats

Look: UC Legend Sean Kilpatrick Calls Out Program For Lack of Effort, Intensity Amidst Disastrous 2024-25 Season

He makes some good points.

Russ Heltman

Mar 1, 2014; Hartford, CT, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Sean Kilpatrick (23) shoots against Connecticut Huskies center Amida Brimah (35) in the second half at XL Center. UConn defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats 51-45. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bearcats basketball legend Sean Kilpatrick aired plenty of justified criticisms toward the current UC squad after their fourth consecutive loss on Sunday.

Kilpatrick was a part of the program from 2009-14 and finished with 2,145 career points to rank second in UC history only to Oscar Robertson (2,973 points from 1958-60). He also ranks second in school history with 101 wins behind only Steve Logan (111 victories from 1999-2002).

He knows what Bearcat basketball is supposed to be, and this isn't it. 

Check out his comments on X below:

Russ Heltman
