NCAA Tournament Tracker: Losing Streak Crushes Cincinnati's At-Large Hopes
CINCINNATI — It's Big 12 Tournament Champions or bust for Cincinnati amidst one of the worst stretches of Bearcats basketball this decade. UC's at large NCAA Tournament are in the toilet after starting 2-7 in the Big 12, stamped with their most recent three-game losing streak.
The March Madness drought will extend to six years unless Cincinnati can pull off a miracle at the end of the season. They are no longer a part of any of the 80 projections on the Bracket Matrix. Looking at Team Rankings, they hold a 2% chance at an at-large bid, to go with a 6.3% chance on Bart Torvik.
Cincinnati would have to go 9-2 at least down the stretch of the season to have any hope of sneaking in and even then it's not a lock. Seeing as they've never won three consecutive games in the Big 12, this coffin is basically nailed shut with a worse NET ranking now (51), than the team finished with in 2024 (37th).
Outside of recruiting, it's hard to see how this program has improved under Miller.
