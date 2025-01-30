All Bearcats

Watch: Wes Miller Addresses Media Following 0-2 Road Trip to Utah

The Bearcats' chance at an at-large NCAA Tournament bid is basically gone.

Russ Heltman

Jan 28, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller calls out instructions during the first half against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Jan 28, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller calls out instructions during the first half against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Wes Miller is experiencing the worst stretch of losing he's had at Cincinnati, with the Bearcats basketball team sitting at 12-8 overall and 2-7 in conference play.

He discussed the disappointing stretch on Thursday. Check out the comments below:

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

