All Bearcats

Brendan Sorsby Breaks Down Cincinnati Debut

The Bearcats got great QB production in Week 1.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) scores a touchdown in the first quarter of the College Football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Towson Tigers at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Brendan Sorsby (2) scores a touchdown in the first quarter of the College Football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Towson Tigers at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bearcats got great production out of Brendan Sorsby on Saturday. Cincinnati's quarterback broke down his overall thoughts on the Towson performance after getting a few days to go over the tape (22-31 for 383 yards and two touchdowns in the 38-20 win).

Sorsby led Cincinnati to the fifth-most total yards in the country so far this season (658).

"Felt really good operationally out there," Sorsby told the media on Tuesday. "Still think I could be a little bit smarter decision making-wise, obviously, just knowing the situation, knowing that you don't always have to force some stuff, and just take what the defense is giving to you. Everything will end up working out if you just do that. And like I said on Saturday, that we left a lot of points on the field, and I still believe that after watching the film, obviously, we watched the film on the sideline as well after every drive but still the same feedback from from Coach (Pete) Thomas, and just talking with him. Just take what they give you and we'll be good."

All in all, the sophomore posted a 75.8 PFF grade on the day, good for the fifth-best mark on offense.

"We just try to go through it with the way we see it as coaches, and what we're looking for," head coach Scott Satterfield said about watching film with Sorsby. "Depending on what the play is, we're looking at this certain thing. If he does this, then we're going to do that, you know. And really kind of coach through that. And on Saturday, it was good to see, because whenever he came off, 'Hey, what'd you see?' And he would tell you what it was."

Cincinnati's offense gets to follow things up with a Pittsburgh matchup on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You may also like:

Watch: Behind The Scenes Look At Cincinnati's Win Over Towson

Pittsburgh Coach Pat Narduzzi Gives Playing Prediction For Dontay Corleone

Look: Cincinnati Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Wins Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Betting Odds: Cincinnati Slight Favorites Over Pittsburgh

Look: PFF Grades From Cincinnati's Week 1 Win Over Towson

Three Down Look: Cincinnati Beats Towson To Open 2024 Regular Season

Cincinnati Earns Commitment From 2025 Tight End DaMari Witherspoon

Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Availability as First Game Approaches

Former Cincinnati Assistant Josh Loeffler Praises Wes Miller's Player Relations

Look: Multiple Bearcats Make 2024 NFL Rosters Following Final Cuts

The Action Network Declares Cincinnati Second-Most Underrated Football Program Of CFP Era

Cincinnati Football 2024 Game-By-Game Predictions Part One

Scott Satterfield Dives Into Starting QB Decision: 'Gives us a Great Situation'

PFF Ranks Brendan Sorsby Outside Top-50 Power Conference Quarterbacks

Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Team Announces 2024 Captains

Six Cincinnati Bearcats Named to 2025 Senior Bowl Watchlist

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcoming Four-Star Talents For Fall Visits

Report: Travis Kelce to Appear in Two Hollywood Movies as Star Shines Brighter

Watch: Tyson Veidt, Corey Kiner, and Kam Wilson Speak After UC Football Practice

Watch: Former Bearcats Quarterback Emory Jones Throws NFL Preseason Touchdown

Xzavier Henderson Bought JUGS Machine to Improve Game This Offseason

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Football