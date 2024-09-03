Brendan Sorsby Breaks Down Cincinnati Debut
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats got great production out of Brendan Sorsby on Saturday. Cincinnati's quarterback broke down his overall thoughts on the Towson performance after getting a few days to go over the tape (22-31 for 383 yards and two touchdowns in the 38-20 win).
Sorsby led Cincinnati to the fifth-most total yards in the country so far this season (658).
"Felt really good operationally out there," Sorsby told the media on Tuesday. "Still think I could be a little bit smarter decision making-wise, obviously, just knowing the situation, knowing that you don't always have to force some stuff, and just take what the defense is giving to you. Everything will end up working out if you just do that. And like I said on Saturday, that we left a lot of points on the field, and I still believe that after watching the film, obviously, we watched the film on the sideline as well after every drive but still the same feedback from from Coach (Pete) Thomas, and just talking with him. Just take what they give you and we'll be good."
All in all, the sophomore posted a 75.8 PFF grade on the day, good for the fifth-best mark on offense.
"We just try to go through it with the way we see it as coaches, and what we're looking for," head coach Scott Satterfield said about watching film with Sorsby. "Depending on what the play is, we're looking at this certain thing. If he does this, then we're going to do that, you know. And really kind of coach through that. And on Saturday, it was good to see, because whenever he came off, 'Hey, what'd you see?' And he would tell you what it was."
Cincinnati's offense gets to follow things up with a Pittsburgh matchup on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Watch: Behind The Scenes Look At Cincinnati's Win Over Towson
Pittsburgh Coach Pat Narduzzi Gives Playing Prediction For Dontay Corleone
Look: Cincinnati Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Wins Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
Betting Odds: Cincinnati Slight Favorites Over Pittsburgh
Look: PFF Grades From Cincinnati's Week 1 Win Over Towson
Three Down Look: Cincinnati Beats Towson To Open 2024 Regular Season
Cincinnati Earns Commitment From 2025 Tight End DaMari Witherspoon
Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Availability as First Game Approaches
Former Cincinnati Assistant Josh Loeffler Praises Wes Miller's Player Relations
Look: Multiple Bearcats Make 2024 NFL Rosters Following Final Cuts
The Action Network Declares Cincinnati Second-Most Underrated Football Program Of CFP Era
Cincinnati Football 2024 Game-By-Game Predictions Part One
Scott Satterfield Dives Into Starting QB Decision: 'Gives us a Great Situation'
PFF Ranks Brendan Sorsby Outside Top-50 Power Conference Quarterbacks
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Team Announces 2024 Captains
Six Cincinnati Bearcats Named to 2025 Senior Bowl Watchlist
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcoming Four-Star Talents For Fall Visits
Report: Travis Kelce to Appear in Two Hollywood Movies as Star Shines Brighter
Watch: Tyson Veidt, Corey Kiner, and Kam Wilson Speak After UC Football Practice
Watch: Former Bearcats Quarterback Emory Jones Throws NFL Preseason Touchdown
Xzavier Henderson Bought JUGS Machine to Improve Game This Offseason
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats