Cincinnati Football Transfers Stamp Reasons Why They Picked The Bearcats
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati had four new football transfers address the media on Thursday afternoon, including guard Taran Tyo, cornerback Matthew McDoom, safety Christian Harrison, and running back Tawee Walker.
They echoed a loving atmosphere that drew them into the program.
"It was the love really," McDoom said about his recruitment. "It was just showing a tremendous amount of love. Felt like they really wanted me, you know. So when I came on the visit, all that love they were showing on social, not social media, on the phone, really, they just poured it out right when I got here. So that really sold it."
The former Coastal Carolina cornerback has a strong chance to be Cincinnati's top transfer this cycle and lead cornerback next season.
Culture came up a lot in the extended comments from players.
"It was just all the love that coaches was showing me," Harrison noted as he came over from the SEC following a few starts at Tennessee. "And then once I got up here, you know, they kept showing me love. And I just realized how good the culture is here and how hard we're gonna work, so I was like, 'I'm all in.' So, that's why I came here."
Walker has already been in Clifton, playing Cincinnati as a part of the 2023 Oklahoma squad. Now he has a newfound fifth year of eligibility he's trying to maximize. Tyo has been here before as well. The former Ball State mauler did a recruiting camp at Cincinnati in high school, and now the story's come full circle.
"In visits, always look for that family culture," Tyo noted. "And when I came here, I felt it through all the coaching, all the coaching staff and the players I met, (Brendan) Sorsby, Gavin (Gerhardt), those guys I already consider them family and brothers to me because those guys helped me out so much already. And that kind of culture, you know, really intrigued me to come here."
The culture got reset last season and now this fresh batch of names can help it grow more and possibly flourish into a bowl-eligible outfit.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You may also like:
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star 2027 Offensive Tackle Ben Congdon, Bevy of Talents
Look: Former UC Football Star Luke Kandra Invited to 2025 NFL Combine
Look: Former Cincinnati Athletes Can Apply For NIL Backpay, Cane Broome Denied
On3 Names Scott Satterfield to 2025 Coaching Hot Seat
Watch: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Team Works Out at Nippert Stadium
Cincinnati Football Adds Ohio State Transfer Tight End Patrick Gurd
Look: Cincinnati Signee Shon Abaev Named to McDonald's All-American Team
Look: Analyst Praises Cincinnati Offensive Tackle John Williams at East-West Shrine Bowl
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Basketball Falls to BYU on the Road
Watch: BYU Media Outlet Pays Homage to Oscar Robertson
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Three-Star Quarterback Kayd Coffman Among Others
Report: Ohio State Tight End Patrick Gurd Visiting Cincinnati
NCAA Tournament Tracker: Cincinnati's At-Large Hopes Take Major Hit Entering Utah Road Trip
Cincinnati Bearcats Slight Betting Underdogs Against Texas Tech
Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star Linebacker, Other 2026 Defenders
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati Basketball's Victory Over Arizona State
Report: Cincinnati Guard Connor Hickman Ruled Out Indefinitely Due to Injury
Three Man Weave: Simas Lukošius' Heroics Lift Cincinnati Over Colorado 68-62
Look: Cincinnati Commit Shon Abaev Makes Naismith Midseason National Team
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 68-62 Win Over Colorado
The Athletic Names Jizzle James Among NBA Draft Prospects to Watch This Season
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk