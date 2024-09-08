Look: PFF Grades From Cincinnati's 28-27 Loss To Pittsburgh
CINCINNATI — PFF grades from Saturday's loss to Pittsburgh are live after Cincinnati blew a 21-point second-half lead to close the game. On offense, WR Sterling Berkhalter (80.1 grade on 10 snaps) led the way, followed by RB Corey Kiner (76.9 grade on 48 snaps), and TE Joe Royer (69.2 grade on 62 snaps).
Cincinnati had 10 players earn at least a 62 overall grade on offense, including QB Brendan Sorsby (62.2 grade on 76 snaps). G Luke Kandra (67.6 grade on 76 snaps) earned the highest grade of any offensive category with an 88.8 pass-blocking grade.
Four players earned grades of 55 or below, including RT Deondre Buford (52.4 grade on 76 snaps), WR Aaron Turner (50.7 grade on 29 snaps), HB Evan Pryor (50.2 grade on 14 snaps), and FB Francis Sherman (49.9 grade on 34 snaps).
Flipping to the defense, DT Dontay Corleone (76.3 grade on 49 snaps) picked up right where he left off last season to pace the whole unit with a strong game. Jordan Young (73 grade on 58 snaps) continued his strong start to the season with one catch allowed on four targets.
The other 70-plus grades included DT Cam Roetherford (72 grade on 12 snaps) and safety Derrick Canteen (71.1 grade on 58 snaps).
Unfortunately, eight players earned grades below 60, with DE Eric Phillips (51.8 grade on 53 snaps), LB Jack Dingle (49.2 grade on 54 snaps), and STAR Mekhi Miller (47.1 grade on 31 snaps) bringing up the rear.
