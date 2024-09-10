UC Head Coach Scott Satterfield Updates Cincinnati's Injuries Ahead of Miami (OH)
CINCINNATI — Scott Satterfield provided the latest update on Cincinnati's injuries ahead of a crucial rivalry matchup against Miami (OH) this weekend.
Safety Josh Minkins played stellar ball before exiting Saturday's loss with an injury to close the first half. Meanwhile, Cincinnati hasn't seen TE Joey Beljan or RT Philip Wilder take the field this season.
Satterfield provided the latest on a "day-to-day" Minkins.
"We hated to lose him in the second half," Satterfield said on Tuesday. "He got the pick there in the first half and smart player knows what to do in the run and the pass. We'll know more, hopefully by the middle of this week, to see if we'll have him available this week or not. (Derrick) Canteen slid over and played the free safety position in the second half. Logan (Wilson) filled in most of the day in the strong safety during the second half. So we'll have to figure out what what positions we need to put our guys in if he's not available, but we'll see where he's at middle of the week."
Cincinnati's defense gave up some glaring coverage busts without Minkins—while right tackle Deondre Buford (54.6 PFF grade this season, five QB pressures allowed) has struggled to perform well his entire college career and was a clear issue for the offense throughout the game on Saturday.
Cincinnati could really use Minkins, Wilder, and Beljan back on the field soon as they try to fend off falling below .500 on the season.
"We have a lot of ball left. We got a big game this week, obviously, against Miami, and this is what we're all focused on," Satterfield said in his message to fans after falling to 0-7 against FBS teams at Nippert Stadium. "It was a very difficult loss. Obviously, we lost by one point on a last second field goal. That sucks. I don't care who it is, there were several games that way this weekend.
"But there's a lot of ball left in the season. We feel like we got a good football team. We got a connected football team. We got guys that have a lot of fight in them. And it was shown over the last two days here. So, we're going to continue to battle, continue to go out there and put a great product out there, we just got to go out and make plays and find a way to win the game in the fourth quarter, we've had a lot of close games since I've been here, a lot of close games, and we got to find a way to win those."
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Watch: Behind The Scenes Look At Cincinnati's Win Over Towson
Pittsburgh Coach Pat Narduzzi Gives Playing Prediction For Dontay Corleone
Look: Cincinnati Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Wins Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
Betting Odds: Cincinnati Slight Favorites Over Pittsburgh
Look: PFF Grades From Cincinnati's Week 1 Win Over Towson
Three Down Look: Cincinnati Beats Towson To Open 2024 Regular Season
Cincinnati Earns Commitment From 2025 Tight End DaMari Witherspoon
Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Availability as First Game Approaches
Former Cincinnati Assistant Josh Loeffler Praises Wes Miller's Player Relations
Look: Multiple Bearcats Make 2024 NFL Rosters Following Final Cuts
The Action Network Declares Cincinnati Second-Most Underrated Football Program Of CFP Era
Cincinnati Football 2024 Game-By-Game Predictions Part One
Scott Satterfield Dives Into Starting QB Decision: 'Gives us a Great Situation'
PFF Ranks Brendan Sorsby Outside Top-50 Power Conference Quarterbacks
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Team Announces 2024 Captains
Six Cincinnati Bearcats Named to 2025 Senior Bowl Watchlist
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcoming Four-Star Talents For Fall Visits
Report: Travis Kelce to Appear in Two Hollywood Movies as Star Shines Brighter
Watch: Tyson Veidt, Corey Kiner, and Kam Wilson Speak After UC Football Practice
Watch: Former Bearcats Quarterback Emory Jones Throws NFL Preseason Touchdown
Xzavier Henderson Bought JUGS Machine to Improve Game This Offseason
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats