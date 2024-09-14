Watch: Scott Satterfield and More Discuss 27-16 Win Over Miami (OH)
CINCINNATI — The latest Battle for the Victory Bell matchup went to Cincinnati!
Hear from Scott Satterfield, kicker Nathan Hawks, running back Corey Kiner, and defensive end Eric Phillips after the win on Saturday.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You may also like:
Cincinnati DC Tyson Veidt Assesses Defensive Front Before Miami (OH) Matchup
Brendan Sorsby Touches On Areas To Improve Amidst Strong Start to UC Career
Look: Cincinnati Ranked Among Bottom-Three Power Conference Teams Nationally Following Loss to Pittsburgh
Watch: Alec Pierce Scores First Colts Touchdown of 2024 NFL Season
Watch: Behind The Scenes Look At Cincinnati's Win Over Towson
Pittsburgh Coach Pat Narduzzi Gives Playing Prediction For Dontay Corleone
Look: Cincinnati Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Wins Big 12 Newcomer of the Week
Betting Odds: Cincinnati Slight Favorites Over Pittsburgh
Look: PFF Grades From Cincinnati's Week 1 Win Over Towson
Three Down Look: Cincinnati Beats Towson To Open 2024 Regular Season
Cincinnati Earns Commitment From 2025 Tight End DaMari Witherspoon
Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Availability as First Game Approaches
Former Cincinnati Assistant Josh Loeffler Praises Wes Miller's Player Relations
Look: Multiple Bearcats Make 2024 NFL Rosters Following Final Cuts
The Action Network Declares Cincinnati Second-Most Underrated Football Program Of CFP Era
Cincinnati Football 2024 Game-By-Game Predictions Part One
Scott Satterfield Dives Into Starting QB Decision: 'Gives us a Great Situation'
PFF Ranks Brendan Sorsby Outside Top-50 Power Conference Quarterbacks
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Team Announces 2024 Captains
Six Cincinnati Bearcats Named to 2025 Senior Bowl Watchlist
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcoming Four-Star Talents For Fall Visits
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like All Bearcats on Facebook: All Bearcats