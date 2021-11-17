McGee Believes Richardson Can Lead Gators to Championships; Must Grow First

Anthony Richardson looks like the quarterback of Florida's future. It's going to take development and enhanced maturity for him to reach that status, however.

Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators view Anthony Richardson as the quarterback of their future.

A large portion, if not the majority of the Florida fanbase wants to see him as the team's starting signal-caller now.

Arriving at such a crossroads can be extremely difficult for a program to manage. As of now, Florida appears to be taking the long route.

UF's coaching staff is optimistic that Richardson can emerge as the quarterback they envision him becoming, but it will take continual development both on the field and behind the scenes.

“When you talk to [Richardson's] mother, she just said he needs to grow up," quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee recalled a conversation with LaShawnda Lane on Tuesday. "‘Coach, I know this kid looks like a man. And I know the Lord has blessed him with a lot of talent, but this is a baby.'

"And not only do we have to train him on how [to] be a quarterback, how to take drops, how to read defense, just gotta grow up and understand how to be serious and how to be focused all the time so that he can lead our program to a championship at some point. That’s the deal with him."

On the field, Florida's faithful have seen a quarterback that posted 467 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns against Florida Atlantic and South Florida, an ascension to stardom from Richardson's four-touchdown second-half showing in a comeback effort versus LSU, and a comeback to Earth performance against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs from the redshirt freshman dual-threat.

The Gators' fanbase has seen Richardson suffer several injuries in those games, as well.

Amid an 80-yard scamper for a touchdown against USF, Richardson pulled his hamstring and proceeded to miss two games. After returning to play and eventually earning his first start against Georgia, Richardson went down with a concussion and handed the role back to redshirt junior Emory Jones.

Florida Gators quarterbacks Anthony Richardson (left) and Emory Jones (right). Alex Shepherd

In addition, Richardson was delegated to a pure backup role against South Carolina and Samford while recovering from a knee injury, which he suffered from dancing in the team hotel in Columbia, S.C. According to McGee, there has been at least one other close call with dancing injuries at the team's practice facility.

This reality has hindered Florida's ability to insert Richardson into the game plan as the season has gone on. Whether they were avoidable or not, injuries have limited UF's capacity to develop Richardson in practice.

"That’s something that goes along with that, gotta learn to grow up. Can’t afford that in a program like that - can’t afford [avoidable] injuries," McGee said, referencing Richardson's dances. "You’re going to run into enough guys during the game. He understood it, he’s just a kid trying to grow up while he’s in college - just so happens he’s a tremendous football player.”

McGee sees what Florida fans see, a quarterback with elite, "game-breaking" potential. He pointed to Richardson's rallying performance against LSU as an example of Richardson providing his team with a spark and momentum.

But until he's consistently available to participate and displays growth both on the field and off, there will naturally be growing pains. Florida's coaching staff wants to limit those pains as much as they can.

Richardson has also grown to understand the process. Fanbases can be finicky, and although Gator fans want to see the freshman earn more opportunities, they could easily revert to pleading for Jones if Richardson were to commit a freshman mistake on the field. McGee has specifically had conversations with Richardson about that possibility.

"We spend a lot of time talking about this situation," McGee said. "We were all sitting in the meeting room and I said, ‘As soon as we start Anthony and he runs out there and he turns the ball over, everybody's gonna say we just need to put Emory back in the game and get you out. You know, that's gonna happen. That's how the world works.’

"And so we laugh about that all the time, that we have to support each other, that we understand how hard it is on the field. We all have to be prepared. We all have to help each other nonstop and whichever one’s on the field, we just got to give them all the spirit [and] energy we can and he has to go execute.”

Such is life as a quarterback in the SEC.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.