4-Star LB Ellis McGaskin Commits to Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- The Florida Gators' impressive 2027 recruiting class grew on Saturday as Mobile (Ala.) Williamson four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin committed to the program over Florida State and LSU.

McGaskin, ESPN's No. 6 linebacker and No. 220 overall recruit, committed a week after an official visit to Florida, after which he labeled the Gators as his leader. He is Florida's second linebacker commit of the class after four-star Ja'Bios Smith committed last week.

BREAKING: Four-Star LB Ellis McGaskin has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’0 215 LB from Mobile, AL chose the Gators over LSU and Florida State



“Go Gators”https://t.co/AXbbuy1Fct pic.twitter.com/bZ9cgWjtHO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 6, 2026

After last week's visit, predictions began to roll in for McGaskin (6-0, 210 pounds) to choose Florida over the Seminoles and the Tigers, including five predictions from On3/Rivals insiders and two more from 247 Sports. He initially said he would not make a decision until after his official visits to Georgia (June 5), Florida State (June 12) and LSU (June 19), according to Inside the Gators' Caden Alvis, but back-tracked and announced his top three and commitment date on June 4.

Georgia was not included in his top schools.

McGaskin's pledge comes as Florida pushes Texas A&M for the No. 2 recruiting class in the country in the 247 Sports Composite after landing recent commitments from four-star offensive lineman Kennedee Jackson, four-star edge rusher Cahron Wheeler, four-star defensive lineman Zahmar Tookes, Smith and three-stat athlete/defensive back Kamarion Johnson.

Florida also holds predictions to land four-star receiver Amare Patterson and three-star defensive back Kamauri Whitfield. Whitfield will announce his decision on July 6.

Florida Gators 2027 Recruiting Class

Florida Gators on SI is tracking all of the Gators' moves in the 2027 recruiting class in our official tracker. Florida's 2027 recruiting class is ranked as high as third nationally, according to the 247 Sports Composite, with a strong chance to push for a top-two class over the summer.

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