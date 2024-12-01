All Yellow Jackets

BREAKING: Georgia Tech Flips 2025 Four-Star OL Peyton Joseph From Florida State

Joseph adds to the Yellow Jackets 2025 class and gives them one of the best offensive line classes in the country

2025 IOL Peyton Joseph
2025 IOL Peyton Joseph / 247Sports- Credit: Andrew Ivin

One of the nation's best offensive line classes just got better.

One week after flipping four star safety Tae Harris from Clemson, Georgia Tech has pulled off another big flip. Four-Star offensive lineman Peyton Joseph, who plays at Houston County High School in Georgia, flipped his commitment from Florida State to Georgia Tech today and added to the Yellow Jackets class, which currently ranks 2nd in the ACC behind Miami.

This is a massive commitment for Georgia Tech. Joseph is one of the top offensive linemen in the country and one of the top players in the state of Georgia. According to the 247Sports Composite, Joseph is the No. 217 player in the country, the No. 12 IOL, and the No. 35 player in the state of Georgia. With his commitment, Georgia Tech now holds the commitments of six of the top 35 players in the state of Georgia according to 247Sports. Joseph joins five star OL Josh Petty, four star OL Damola Ajidahun, three-star OL Kevin Peay, three-star OL Xavier Canales, and three-star OL Jimmy Bryson. You could make the argument that Georgia Tech has the top OL class in the country.

With Joseph's commitment, Georgia Tech's 2025 class now ranks No. 17 in the country according to 247Sports and the No. 2 class in the ACC, trailing only Miami.

Here is a scouting report on Joseph from 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks:

"Big-bodied interior offensive line prospect who plays fairly quick-footed. Verified in the 6-3, 310 neighborhood with adequate length. Plays mad with an angry field demeanor that fuels block-finishing conviction. Flashes some encouraging punch power. Packs some punch when pulling or climbing, as well as promisingly in some pass pro reps. Checks the multi-sport box with limited shot put reps (43-1 as a sophomore). Experienced outside but physical specs likely force a move inside. Can improve balance and body control when engaged. Projects as a high-major IOL who could possess intriguing upside at center with the tools and talent to provide guard-to-guard roster value. One of the better IOL prospects in the 2025 cycle and a long-term NFL Draft possibility."

The early signing period is on Wednesday and Brent Key and his staff have done a great job of getting Georgia Tech one of its best recruiting classes of all-time. While they did not beat Georgia on Friday, Key showed this program is trending in the right direction and this class is further proof of that.

2025 Georgia Tech commitments

Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller

Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson

Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson

Four-star Running Back JP Powell

Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton

Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice

Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush

Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay

Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche

Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr

Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves

Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales

Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner

Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris

Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun

Five-Star OT Josh Petty

Four-Star DT Christian Garrett

Three-Star DT Blake Belin

Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson

Three-Star DE Carrington Coombs

Four-Star Safety Tae Harris

Three-star CB Elgin Sessions

Four-Star OL Peyton Joseph

