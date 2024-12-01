BREAKING: Georgia Tech Flips 2025 Four-Star OL Peyton Joseph From Florida State
One of the nation's best offensive line classes just got better.
One week after flipping four star safety Tae Harris from Clemson, Georgia Tech has pulled off another big flip. Four-Star offensive lineman Peyton Joseph, who plays at Houston County High School in Georgia, flipped his commitment from Florida State to Georgia Tech today and added to the Yellow Jackets class, which currently ranks 2nd in the ACC behind Miami.
This is a massive commitment for Georgia Tech. Joseph is one of the top offensive linemen in the country and one of the top players in the state of Georgia. According to the 247Sports Composite, Joseph is the No. 217 player in the country, the No. 12 IOL, and the No. 35 player in the state of Georgia. With his commitment, Georgia Tech now holds the commitments of six of the top 35 players in the state of Georgia according to 247Sports. Joseph joins five star OL Josh Petty, four star OL Damola Ajidahun, three-star OL Kevin Peay, three-star OL Xavier Canales, and three-star OL Jimmy Bryson. You could make the argument that Georgia Tech has the top OL class in the country.
With Joseph's commitment, Georgia Tech's 2025 class now ranks No. 17 in the country according to 247Sports and the No. 2 class in the ACC, trailing only Miami.
Here is a scouting report on Joseph from 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks:
"Big-bodied interior offensive line prospect who plays fairly quick-footed. Verified in the 6-3, 310 neighborhood with adequate length. Plays mad with an angry field demeanor that fuels block-finishing conviction. Flashes some encouraging punch power. Packs some punch when pulling or climbing, as well as promisingly in some pass pro reps. Checks the multi-sport box with limited shot put reps (43-1 as a sophomore). Experienced outside but physical specs likely force a move inside. Can improve balance and body control when engaged. Projects as a high-major IOL who could possess intriguing upside at center with the tools and talent to provide guard-to-guard roster value. One of the better IOL prospects in the 2025 cycle and a long-term NFL Draft possibility."
The early signing period is on Wednesday and Brent Key and his staff have done a great job of getting Georgia Tech one of its best recruiting classes of all-time. While they did not beat Georgia on Friday, Key showed this program is trending in the right direction and this class is further proof of that.
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Four-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris
Four-Star offenisve takcle Damola Ajidahun
Five-Star OT Josh Petty
Four-Star DT Christian Garrett
Three-Star DT Blake Belin
Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
Three-Star DE Carrington Coombs
Four-Star Safety Tae Harris
Three-star CB Elgin Sessions
Four-Star OL Peyton Joseph