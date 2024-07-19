Tomorrow is Decision Day for 2025 Offensive Lineman Cortez Smith; Where Will He Land?
One of the best offensive linemen in the country is coming off the board tomorrow and he happens to be a Georgia Tech target. 2025 four-star offensive lineman Cortez Smith, who plays at Parkview High School in Georgia, is set to announce his commitment tomorrow between his final four schools of Georgia Tech, Georgia, South Carolina, and Miami. While the Yellow Jackets have been in the mix in this recruitment, there are a lot of signs to him picking the Bulldogs tomorrow.
While 247Sports Crystal Ball Predictions are not always correct, Smith has had a number come in that suggest he is going to land with the Bulldogs. There have been six total predictions over the past couple of weeks and all of them say that Smith is going to land in Athens. There is always a chance that Brent Key and his staff pull a surprise, but Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs seem to be the heavy favorite.
Smith visited Georgia Tech in June and also visited Georgia and Miami this summer.
He is rated as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite and is the No. 133 prospect in the country, the No. 7 IOL, and the No. 16 prospect in the state of Georgia.
Georgia Tech is still in pursuit of some high-level prospects on the offensive line. Smith is one of those players, as is five-star offensive tackle Josh Petty. Petty is projected to land with Florida State, but there is still time for Georgia Tech to land him.
Here are some stats and info on Smith courtesy of 247Sports analyst Gabe Brooks:
"Also competes in track and field.Won the Georgia 7A shot put state championship as a junior with a throw of 56-2, per Athletic.net. Finished second in the discus with a 167-4 rep.Qualified for state as a sophomore in the shot put and discus in May 2023. Earned silver in the shot put wit a 53-2 throw. Posted a sophomore season-best discus rep of 145-2 at regionals.Georgia 7A Region 4 qualifier in the shot put and discus as a freshman in April 2022."
2025 Georgia Tech commitments
Four-Star Offensive Lineman Justin Hasenhuetl
Three-Star defensive end Andre Fuller
Three-star quarterback Grady Adamson
Three-star offensive lineman Jimmy Bryson
Three-star Safety Rasean Dinkins
Three-star Running Back JP Powell
Three-Star Safety Fenix Felton
Three-Star Athlete Jamauri Brice
Three-Star Tight end Connor Roush
Three-star offensive lineman Kevin Peay
Three-Star Tight End Kevin Roche
Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
Three-Star Running Back Isaiah Groves
Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Kamron Cullins
Three-Star Athlete Cal Faulkner
Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris