Fresno State Names EJ Warner QB1 to Begin Season
Rice transfer EJ Warner will be the Fresno State Bulldogs’ starting quarterback to start the fall, the program announced Monday.
Out of Brophy Prep in Arizona, Warner was the No. 152 quarterback in the country coming out of high school, committing to Temple to play college football. In his first game, he put up an incredible 527 yards and five touchdowns against East Carolina, in a 49-46 loss. Despite the loss, he proved that he could be the Owls’ quarterback of the future. Throughout his freshman season, he started all 12 games, going for over 3,000 yards, 18 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He had the most passing yards of any true freshman in the country, and second most in freshman overall, behind Drake Maye of North Carolina. However, Temple went just 3-9.
Although the Owls struggled in year one with Warner, he clearly wasn’t the problem. However, his sophomore year went similar to his freshman year, although he did improve his touchdown total from 18 to 23. Warner had another good season, but Temple did not, going 3-9 once again.
Warner decided it was time to move for his junior year, and found himself with different Owls, this time Rice. Warner had his worst season yet, putting up about 300 less yards than the previous season, while also having six fewer touchdowns and one more interception. Rice was better than Temple, but by just one game, going 4-8.
Warner realized that Rice wasn’t his best opportunity after the firing of head coach Mike Bloomgren, and hit the portal once more. When Fresno State called his name, Warner was quick to decide.
The Bulldogs, coming off of 6-7 season with a bowl loss, needed their next great QB. With their former starter Mikey Keene hitting the portal for Michigan, and backups Jayden Mandal and Carson Conklin not meeting their starter expectations, Warner finds himself in a perfect position.
Fresno State is known for their QB play. With alumni such as Derek Carr, David Carr, and Jake Haener, the QB spot in Fresno is for no scrub, and Warner has big shoes to fill.
Warner’s first start will come August 23rd, where Fresno State take on the Kansas Jayhawks on the road. Over the 12-game regular season, Warner will be trying to prove that he deserves the QB1 role, while also trying to live up to the legacy of his father - NFL Hall of Famer and Super Bowl champion Kurt Warner.