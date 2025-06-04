The Battle of the Valley Epitomizes What's Still Great About College Football
The Battle of the Valley is one of the most underrated rivalries in college football.
San Jose State and Fresno State, separated by just 155 miles, are two highly competitive G5 programs. Starting back in 1921, the two have duked it out 87 times over 104 years.
Like some of the great rivalries in sports, the margin between the two is razor thin with Fresno State holding just a six-game lead over the last century plus.
From the 1920’s to the 50’s, San Jose State emerged as the better team, winning the majority of the rivalry games. However, it became far more even throughout the back half of the century. From 1988 to 2010, the rivalry completely shifted in favor of the Bulldogs. They won 18 of 20 games, and truly emerged as the dominant program. Since the 2011 chapter though, it has been completely even, with both teams equal at six wins.
This rivalry has truly been a crucial piece of Mountain West Conference history as a whole. Both teams have their own stories of successful seasons, icons, and. traditions - which all contribute to what makes this rivalry perfect.
On of the most memorable games from the rivalry came in the 2013 season. Entering the game, Fresno State was ranked 16th in the country and riding a 10-0 start to the season led by quarterback Derek Carr. However, as the Bulldogs learned, anything can happen. The Bulldogs made the quick trip up to Silicon Valley expecting a dominant victory, but the Spartans and the crowd at CEFCU Stadium were not just going to let that happen.
In an absolute shootout, the Spartans emerged 62-52, spoiling the Bulldogs’ run at an undefeated season (though they did manage to claim the Mountain West title a week later).
Although Fresno State is planning on a move to the Pac-12, while San Jose State will likely remain in the Mountain West, both teams will continue the rivalry. Both teams announced that the rivalry will take place seven times over the next 10 years, playing in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2029, 2032, 2033, and 2034, with four games played in San Jose and three played in Fresno.
For years, this has been an iconic West Coast rivalry that truly represents college football - competitive rivalries enhanced by geographic proximity. While the future of college football is cloudy, particularly on the West Coast, the Battle of the Valley still stands as a fun example of what makes this sport so entertaining.