Sun Belt Football: Top 8 Running Backs To Watch in 2025
While the offseason is still very much in full swing, the countdown until the 2025 college football season is on as we’re less than 100 days until Louisiana-Monroe marks the first Sun Belt team to kick off their campaign – taking on FCS St. Francis (Pa.) at Malone Stadium on August 28.
As has been the case throughout college football, there has been plenty of player movement thanks to the transfer portal, meaning there’s plenty of room for emerging talents to grow.
This feature runs down the list of the top-eight running backs in the SBC.
Last season saw several backs top 700 yards rushing and each of the returners is primed for their first 1,000-yard season of their collegiate careers. Also, multiple talented Power Four transfers make their way to the league, looking to make an immediate impact.
Here’s an offseason ranking of backs who will carry the rock in the Fun Belt.
1. George Pettaway – James Madison
After transferring to JMU from North Carolina prior to last season, Pettaway averaged 6.05 yards per carry in 2024. He totaled 980 rushing yards and five touchdowns, in addition to being a weapon in the passing game with 24 receptions for 200 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
2. Kentrel Bullock – South Alabama
The former Ole Miss back was South Alabama's leading rusher last season with 894 yards and seven touchdowns on 152 carries. The former four-star prospect rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown in USA's win over Western Michigan in the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl.
3. Lincoln Pare – Texas State
The reshirt senior will likely see a heavy workload again in 2025 after 95 carries for 554 yards and eight touchdowns last season. Pare was the MVP of the First Responder Bowl at the end of last season, which saw the Bobcats beat North Texas 30-28. Pare rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
4. Ja’Quez Cross – Arkansas State
Cross has come into his own in the last two seasons, helping lead the Red Wolves recent resurgence under Butch Jones. Over the course of the last two years, Cross has totaled 1354 rushing yards on 243 carries with nine touchdowns. Cross has also been an active kick returner with 47 returns for 1129 yards and a touchdown.
5. Zylan Perry – Louisiana
Perry enjoyed a career year with the Cajuns last season, earning an All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention. In that time, he rushed for 695 yards with four touchdowns. Perry will likely see action on special teams again this season, two years removed from leading the FBS in kick return yardage.
6. OJ Arnold – Georgia Southern
The experienced Brooks County graduate returns to Georgia Southern for his fourth season with the Eagles. The athletic back rushed for four scores and caught two last year in addition to being the team's second-leading rusher. Arnold does a little bit of everything for Southern, even throwing a touchdown in each of the last three seasons.
7. Rashon Dubinion – App State
The Arkansas transfer joined App State this offseason after three years with the Razorbacks. In that time, the former four-star high school prospect averaged 6.7 yards per carry while rushing 209 times for 888 yards and eight touchdowns.
8. Jeffery Pittman – Southern Miss
Pittman joins Charles Huff's first Southern Miss team this season after two seasons at Mississippi State. Pittman used a redshirt season last year and did not play, so he should be eager to remind people he was the No. 1 overall-ranked JUCO running back in the class of 2023.