Class of 2021 ILB Jaylin Alderman commits to Louisville

The recruiting momentum on the defensive side of the ball continued to roll, as Class of 2021 inside linebacker Jaylin Alderman committed to the University of Louisville on Monday.

The Valdosta (GA) product had been trending towards East Carolina throughout much of his recruitment, but Louisville had remained a top option for him ever since they extended him an offer back in March.

The six-foot-one & 215-pound prospect might be unranked by most of the main recruiting services, but that is not indicative of his play on the field. He was chosen as a Class 6-A First Team All-State selection, and was also named Valdosta's Defensive MVP. The latter carries a bit more weight as opposed to other programs, as Valdosta is the winningest program in high school football history.

Alderman is the kind of player who would have benefitted greatly from summer camps and evaluation periods had they not been cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He has great lateral movement, and is an incredibly sound tackler. On top of being a "nose for the football" type of player, he also fits the typical "quarterback or the defense" moniker very well.

Jaylin Alderman's Junior Year Highlights:

Alderman is the twentieth overall prospect to give a verbal commitment to Louisville in the 2021 cycle, and the thirteenth defensive commit. He joins:

