Miami Flips Michigan Blue-Chip Commit Brody Jennings
The Miami Hurricanes walk back into Big 10 country and flip another blue-chip prospect as cornerback Bordy Jennings stays home and commits to the Canes.
Late last June, Jennings mentioned that he had not shut down his recruiting, and a battle between Michigan, Florida, and the Canes intensified. His visit went great, and with the extra family element with the Canes, it was an easy decision to make the flip.
"It's been great," Jennings told John Garcia Jr. of Rivals. "I don't know if any other schools are topping this official visit. Not even in just seeing everything, but the coaches. Coach Cristobal is a great coach. Coach (Will) Harris and Coach (Zac) Etheridge -- great coaches, and the whole staff was great.
"I've been here multiple times before...But to see what the program is about is something serious. It's like that for real. It's a great program to play in with great people to be around. My family is from Miami. They've been down before and they enjoyed the visit, too. They enjoy the school, and they're Miami Hurricanes fans already, so it would be great playing around the hometown of my parents."
What also draws the interest is the family connection between him and the university. He has a sister who runs track for the university, while another is enrolled.
Cristobal's recruiting has always been family-oriented, and staying close to home after such tragic news could be what causes Jennings to flip to the Hurricanes.
Jennings is the Top 50 player in Florida and a top 25 cornerback in the country. This is a massive get for the Canes, who are working heavily on the defensive side of the ball in this year's recruiting class. This pushes the Canes back up the recruiting class later after nearing the top five (No. 6) before dropping back down to No. 8.
Class of 2026 Commitments
- CB Camdin Portis, 6-foot, 165 lbs. - Charlotte, North Carolina (Committed 10/27/2024)
- LB Jordan Campbell, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Opa Locka, Florida (Committed 11/21/2023)
- QB Dereon Coleman, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 07/03/2024)
- OT Ben Congdon, 6-foot-7, 270 lbs. - Mineral City, Ohio (Committed 3/3/2025)
- CB, Jaelen Waters, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Seffner, Florida (Committed 3/7/2025)
- RB, Javian Mallory, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Boca Raton, Florida (Committed 3/22/2025)
- OL, Joel Ervin, 6-foot-6, 280 lbs. - Fort Myers, Florida (Committed 3/29/2025)
- OT, JJ Sparks, 6-foot-4, 295 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 4/2/2025)
- CB, Jontavius Wyman, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Jonesboro, Georgia (Committed 4/6/2025)
- OL, Jackson Cantwell, 6-foot-7.5, 315 lbs. - Nixa, Missouri (Committed 5/13/2025)
- OL, Rhys Woodrow, 6-foot-4, 310 lbs. - Orlando, Florida (Committed 5/24/2025)
- OL, Canon Pickett, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Tampa, Florida (Committed 6/10/2025)
- DL, Tyson Bacon, 6-foot-3, 263 lbs. - Hoover, Alabama (Committed 6/10/25)
- DE, Asharri Charles, 6-foot-2 and 230 lbs. - Venice, Florida (Committed 6/22/25)
- WR, Vance Spafford, 5-foot-11, Mission Viejo, California (Committed 6/23/25)
- TE, Israel Briggs, 6-foot-5, 210 lbs. - Visalia, California (Committed 6/24/25)
- WR, Tyran Evans, 6-foot-3, 185 lbs - Cornelius, North Carolina (Committed 6/25/25)
- DL, Anthony Kennedy Jr., 6-foot-5, 330 lbs. - Little Rock, Arkansas (Committed 6/27/25)