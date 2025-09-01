Highly-touted Oklahoma offensive lineman decommits from Minnesota
Norman, Oklahoma, 2026 three-star offensive lineman Daniel McMorris decommitted from the Gophers on Monday.
"After long talks with my family and God, I'm ready to announce that I will be decommitting from the University of Minnesota," McMorris posted on X. "I would like to personally thank Coach Callahan and Coach Fleck for giving me the opportunity to be a Gopher, and thank the whole Minnesota staff who recruited me through this process. I'm excited for what's next, let everthing fall into Gods hands."
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Standing at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, McMorris is ranked as a top-500 recruit at No. 491 in the latest 247Sports Composite. He is ranked as the 44th-best offensive tackle in the country and the sixth-best player in Oklahoma.
He verbally committed to Minnesota on June 1 following his official visit during the program's annual 'Summer Splash' recruiting event. As a native of Norman, Oklahoma, buzz immediately points towards the Sooners, but he doesn't currently hold an official offer from his hometown program. He'll reportedly visit OU this weekend and take an official visit to Texas Tech the following weekend.
Based on the 247Sports Composite, McMorris was the sixth-highest-ranked committed player in Minnesota's class. The class will likely see a drop in overall ranking, but with four other offensive tackles committed, the Gophers can regroup nicely. They will now look towards Andrew Trout, Mataalii Benjamin, Gavin Meier and Lucas Tielsch at that position.
Updated 2026 recruiting class: 23 verbal commitments
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Gavin Meier, OL (Janesville, WI)
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
- Kai Meza, WR (Draper, UT)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Ezekiel Bates, RB (Malvern, PA)
- Mataalii Benjamin, OT (Lehi, UT)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Steelton, PA)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Lucas Tielsch, OL (Akron, OH)
- Jordan Lampkins, S (Boilingbrook, IL)
- Jeremiah Benson, DL (West Bloomfield, MI)
- Gabe Weaver, TE (St. Louis, MO)
- Josiah Anyansi, DL (Murrieta, CA)
- Ryan Estrada, RB (El Paso, TX)
- Trason Richardson, S (Rosharon, TX)
- Roman Voss, TE (Jackson, MN)