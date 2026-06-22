Mizzou Earns Commitment of 4-star OL Kyler Kuhn
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Mizzou football has landed the commitment of 2027 four-star offensive lineman Kyler Kuhn, per his X account.
Kuhn Chose Missouri over Iowa, Nebraska, Penn State and 15 other schools that put out offers. He visited Columbia on Jan. 31 and May 29, the latter of which was an official.
A four-star interior offensive lineman, Kuhn is ranked the No. 221 player in the nation, No. 10 IOL in the nation and No. 5 player in Missouri. With his commitment, Missouri now has the commitment three of the top-five and five of the top-10 in-state prospects in the 2027 class.
Kuhn is one of three interior offensive linemen in the class, joining Lual Aleu and Tristan Dare at the position. The Kansas City, Missouri, native could eventually compete to be Missouri's starting center.
Kuhn's commitment comes just one day after Missouri landed two pledges in the same morning, as T'ari Miller and Jaylen Hill committed to the program Sunday.
- QB Braylen Warren, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 12/4/2025)
- S Jabarri Lofton, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - East St. Louis, Illinois (Committed 3/7/2026)
- IOL Lual Aleu, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Cincinnati (Committed 3/7/2026)
- TE Jack Brown, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - St. Charles, Missouri (Committed 3/17/2026)
- WR Chris Harris Jr., 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Lee's Summit, Missouri (Committed 3/17/2026)
- P Dane Olmstead, 6-foot-2, 204 lbs. - Freeburg, Illinois (Committed 3/19/2026)
- S Keiran Govan, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Republic, Missouri (Committed 4/25/2026)
- IOL Luke Injaychock, 6-foot-5, 285 lbs. - La Grange Park, Illinois (Committed 5/1/2026)
- DL Dami Sowunmi, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Brownsburg, Indiana (Committed 5/27/2026)
- LB Kobe Rhymes, 6-foot-1, 220 lbs. - Kansas City, Missouri (Committed 6/1/2026)
- OT Jack Marquard, 6-foot-5, 275 lbs. - Lakewood, Ohio (Committed 6/2/2026)
- EDGE Chris Kasky, 6-foot-4.5, 225 lbs. - La Grange Park, Illinois (Committed 6/5/2026)
- IOL Tristan Dare, 6-foot-3.5, 290 lbs. - Southlake, Texas (Committed 6/9/2026)
- WR Lawrence Britt, 6-foot-1, 178 lbs. - Memphis, Tennessee (Committed 6/11/2026)
- CB T'ari Miller, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Committed 6/21/2026)
- OT Jaylen Hill, 6-foot-5, 295 lbs. - Lanett, Alabama (Committed 6/21/2026)
- OL Kyler Kuhn, 6-foot-3, 280 lbs. - Kansas City, Missouri (Committed 6/22/2026)
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Originally from Kansas City, Killian Wright covers Mizzou athletics for Missouri Tigers On SI. He's previously served as sports editor for The Maneater, Mizzou's student newspaper, and works as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian. He is set to graduate from the Missouri School of Journalism in 2028. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow killianmwright