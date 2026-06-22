Mizzou Earns Commitment of 4-star OL Kyler Kuhn

Mizzou football has landed the commitment of 2027 four-star offensive lineman Kyler Kuhn, per his X account.

Kuhn Chose Missouri over Iowa, Nebraska, Penn State and 15 other schools that put out offers. He visited Columbia on Jan. 31 and May 29, the latter of which was an official.

A four-star interior offensive lineman, Kuhn is ranked the No. 221 player in the nation, No. 10 IOL in the nation and No. 5 player in Missouri. With his commitment, Missouri now has the commitment three of the top-five and five of the top-10 in-state prospects in the 2027 class.

Kuhn is one of three interior offensive linemen in the class, joining Lual Aleu and Tristan Dare at the position. The Kansas City, Missouri, native could eventually compete to be Missouri's starting center.

Kuhn's commitment comes just one day after Missouri landed two pledges in the same morning, as T'ari Miller and Jaylen Hill committed to the program Sunday.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.