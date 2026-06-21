Mizzou Lands 3-Star Offensive Tackle Jaylen Hill

Missouri has landed a second commitment on Father's Day in three-star offensive tackle Jaylen Hill from Lanett, Alabama. Hill joins three-star cornerback T'ari Miller as the second on Sunday.

Hill is the No. 1,186 player in the country, No. 97 of all offensive tackles and No. 45 in the state of Alabama. He held offers from Arkansas, Kansas State, Pittsburgh, Mississippi State and others. His Top 5 schools consisted of Troy, Missouri, Mississippi State, Wake Forest and Arkansas.

The Tigers now have five commitments on the offensive line, with Hill being the second offensive tackle to join the group alongside three-star Jack Marquard. Three-star interior linemen Lual Aleu, Luke Injaychock and Tristan Dare.

Eli Drinkwitz and his staff had multiple other opportunities to bring in other offensive linemen, but this seems to be the group, barring any players backing out. Four-star interior lineman Kyler Kuhn remains uncommitted, but his joining seems unlikely given the number of players already committed.

Click HERE for our recruiting tracker for Missouri football's 2027 class.

Who's committed to Mizzou in the class of 2027?

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter/X, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram for the latest news.