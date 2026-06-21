Mizzou Lands 3-Star Offensive Tackle Jaylen Hill
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Missouri has landed a second commitment on Father's Day in three-star offensive tackle Jaylen Hill from Lanett, Alabama. Hill joins three-star cornerback T'ari Miller as the second on Sunday.
Hill is the No. 1,186 player in the country, No. 97 of all offensive tackles and No. 45 in the state of Alabama. He held offers from Arkansas, Kansas State, Pittsburgh, Mississippi State and others. His Top 5 schools consisted of Troy, Missouri, Mississippi State, Wake Forest and Arkansas.
The Tigers now have five commitments on the offensive line, with Hill being the second offensive tackle to join the group alongside three-star Jack Marquard. Three-star interior linemen Lual Aleu, Luke Injaychock and Tristan Dare.
Eli Drinkwitz and his staff had multiple other opportunities to bring in other offensive linemen, but this seems to be the group, barring any players backing out. Four-star interior lineman Kyler Kuhn remains uncommitted, but his joining seems unlikely given the number of players already committed.
Click HERE for our recruiting tracker for Missouri football's 2027 class.
Who's committed to Mizzou in the class of 2027?
- QB Braylen Warren, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 12/4/2025)
- S Jabarri Lofton, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - East St. Louis, Illinois (Committed 3/7/2026)
- IOL Lual Aleu, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Cincinnati (Committed 3/7/2026)
- TE Jack Brown, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - St. Charles, Missouri (Committed 3/17/2026)
- WR Chris Harris Jr., 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Lee's Summit, Missouri (Committed 3/17/2026)
- P Dane Olmstead, 6-foot-2, 204 lbs. - Freeburg, Illinois (Committed 3/19/2026)
- S Keiran Govan, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Republic, Missouri (Committed 4/25/2026)
- IOL Luke Injaychock, 6-foot-5, 285 lbs. - La Grange Park, Illinois (Committed 5/1/2026)
- DL Dami Sowunmi, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Brownsburg, Indiana (Committed 5/27/2026)
- LB Kobe Rhymes, 6-foot-1, 220 lbs. - Kansas City, Missouri (Committed 6/1/2026)
- OT Jack Marquard, 6-foot-5, 275 lbs. - Lakewood, Ohio (Committed 6/2/2026)
- EDGE Chris Kasky, 6-foot-4.5, 225 lbs. - La Grange Park, Illinois (Committed 6/5/2026)
- IOL Tristan Dare, 6-foot-3.5, 290 lbs. - Southlake, Texas (Committed 6/9/2026)
- WR Lawrence Britt, 6-foot-1, 178 lbs. - Memphis, Tennessee (Committed 6/11/2026)
- CB T'ari Miller, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Committed 6/21/2026)
- OT Jaylen Hill, 6-foot-5, 295 lbs. - Lanett, Alabama (Committed 6/21/2026)
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Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.Follow msstamps7