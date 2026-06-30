Following his official visit over the weekend of June 5, the Missouri Tigers have added the commitment of three-star wide receiver Charles "Tre" Britton III from Belleville, Michigan, he announced on a CBSSports livestream. Britton is the third wide receiver the Tigers have added in their 2027 recruiting class.

Britton is the No. 845 player in national composite rankings. He also stands as the No. 98 wide receiver and the 13th-best player in his home state of Michigan. Britton held offers from Michigan, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Miami and others.

The home-state team was the biggest competition for Britton against Eli Drinkwitz and Missouri. Michigan and the Tigers were both in pursuit of Britton, which ultimately ended with him heading to the SEC. The Wolverines have one commitment from a wide receiver in four-star Tavares Harrington.

Michigan is expected to get visits from four-star Dakota Guerrant and three-star Damani Warren, potentially not leaving room for Britton in the class.

The Tigers now have two receivers in the class, with Britton joining four-star Chris Harris Jr., from Lee's Summit, Missouri, and Lawrence Britt from Memphis, Tennessee.

Getting Britton to join Britt and Harris in this class makes for a solid wide receiver haul, especially compared to recent years. Adding two four-stars at the position, along with rising three-star quarterback Braylen Warren and four-star tight end Jack Brown, makes for an exciting offensive core.

The running back position is still one that has a giant question mark on it. Missouri has missed in four-stars Myson Cook-Johnson and Kingston Miles, both of whom are from the St. Louis area. Both players are staying in the SEC and are committed to Auburn.

Landen Williams-Callis was the most recent visitor at running back, joining Britton and company last weekend. He's the 30th-best player in the country, which would be a massive addition. Three-star Jeremiah Stonewal remains the other option.

The Tigers are now up to 19 total commits in the 2027 class, a number that's quickly increasing as official visits get checked off. Missouri's class is currently in the top 30 nationally and will have the potential to keep growing over the next few weeks.

Click HERE for our recruiting tracker for Missouri football's 2027 class.

Who's committed to Mizzou in the class of 2027?

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