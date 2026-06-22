Mizzou Flips 4-Star RB Kingston Miles From Auburn
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It took a little bit of time, but the Missouri Tigers have their running back for the 2027 recruiting class.
They've done so in a close-to-home product that made his decision befire the Tigers could get him to campus.
Four-star Kingston Miles has flipped his commitment from Auburn to Missouri, per Hayes Fawcett. The Tigers finally have their question mark erased at the running back spot.
Miles is the No. 291 player in the country, the No. 21 running back and the sixth-best in the state of Missouri. With the addition of Miles, Eli Drinkwitz has reeled in five of the 10 best players in the state.
The St. Louis product initially committed to Auburn on June 1, with visits to Missouri, Kansas State and Alabama to follow. His visit to Missouri went well, however, leading him to come back to his home-state program.
St. Mary's High School is the same school that current Missouri running back Jamal Roberts attended, coming out of the class of 2023. Miles may be able to continue the trend of successful Missouri Tiger running backs from St. Mary's.
As a junior in 2025, Miles rushed for 2,098 yards and 26 touchdowns on 265 carries. He also caught 12 passes for 236 yards and one score. Miles played on defense as well, logging 62 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and a sack.
Click HERE for our recruiting tracker for Missouri football's 2027 class.
Who's committed to Mizzou in the class of 2027?
- QB Braylen Warren, 6-foot-1, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 12/4/2025)
- S Jabarri Lofton, 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. - East St. Louis, Illinois (Committed 3/7/2026)
- IOL Lual Aleu, 6-foot-5, 300 lbs. - Cincinnati (Committed 3/7/2026)
- TE Jack Brown, 6-foot-5, 215 lbs. - St. Charles, Missouri (Committed 3/17/2026)
- WR Chris Harris Jr., 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Lee's Summit, Missouri (Committed 3/17/2026)
- P Dane Olmstead, 6-foot-2, 204 lbs. - Freeburg, Illinois (Committed 3/19/2026)
- S Keiran Govan, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Republic, Missouri (Committed 4/25/2026)
- IOL Luke Injaychock, 6-foot-5, 285 lbs. - La Grange Park, Illinois (Committed 5/1/2026)
- DL Dami Sowunmi, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Brownsburg, Indiana (Committed 5/27/2026)
- LB Kobe Rhymes, 6-foot-1, 220 lbs. - Kansas City, Missouri (Committed 6/1/2026)
- OT Jack Marquard, 6-foot-5, 275 lbs. - Lakewood, Ohio (Committed 6/2/2026)
- EDGE Chris Kasky, 6-foot-4.5, 225 lbs. - La Grange Park, Illinois (Committed 6/5/2026)
- IOL Tristan Dare, 6-foot-3.5, 290 lbs. - Southlake, Texas (Committed 6/9/2026)
- WR Lawrence Britt, 6-foot-1, 178 lbs. - Memphis, Tennessee (Committed 6/11/2026)
- CB T'ari Miller, 6-foot-4, 180 lbs. - Miami, Florida (Committed 6/21/2026)
- OT Jaylen Hill, 6-foot-5, 295 lbs. - Lanett, Alabama (Committed 6/21/2026)
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Michael Stamps is attending the University of Missouri pursuing a degree in journalism. He joined Missouri Tigers On SI as a recruiting writer in 2023, but his beats have subsequently included football and basketball, plus recruiting. Michael is from Papillion, Neb.Follow msstamps7