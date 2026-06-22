Mizzou Flips 4-Star RB Kingston Miles From Auburn

It took a little bit of time, but the Missouri Tigers have their running back for the 2027 recruiting class.

They've done so in a close-to-home product that made his decision befire the Tigers could get him to campus.

Four-star Kingston Miles has flipped his commitment from Auburn to Missouri, per Hayes Fawcett. The Tigers finally have their question mark erased at the running back spot.

BREAKING: Four-Star RB Kingston Miles has Flipped his Commitment from Auburn to Missouri, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’1 200 RB had been Committed to the Tigers since June 1st



“Tiger nation I’m home🐯!! #MIZ”https://t.co/iIemTIN3zH pic.twitter.com/fHXsKeYS2I — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 22, 2026

Miles is the No. 291 player in the country, the No. 21 running back and the sixth-best in the state of Missouri. With the addition of Miles, Eli Drinkwitz has reeled in five of the 10 best players in the state.

The St. Louis product initially committed to Auburn on June 1, with visits to Missouri, Kansas State and Alabama to follow. His visit to Missouri went well, however, leading him to come back to his home-state program.

St. Mary's High School is the same school that current Missouri running back Jamal Roberts attended, coming out of the class of 2023. Miles may be able to continue the trend of successful Missouri Tiger running backs from St. Mary's.

As a junior in 2025, Miles rushed for 2,098 yards and 26 touchdowns on 265 carries. He also caught 12 passes for 236 yards and one score. Miles played on defense as well, logging 62 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and a sack.

Click HERE for our recruiting tracker for Missouri football's 2027 class.

Who's committed to Mizzou in the class of 2027?

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