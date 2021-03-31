Notre Dame Pro Day: Live Blog

Notre Dame is holding its Pro Day today. Below you can find how to watch and all my latest analysis and thoughts, plus any tidbits I come across.

TIME: 11:00 AM Eastern

NETWORK: NBC Sports (link HERE)

COMMENTATORS: Jac Collinsworth, Corey Robinson, Chris Simms (remote analysis)

The event can also be streamed on the recently launched Fighting Irish TV, which can be found on Peacock and Hulu.

For a full preview of the Notre Dame players in attendance, what's at stake and what they need to prove click HERE.

Ian Book - The throwing session has wrapped up. Sporadic performance from Ian Book. He didn't answer anyone's question about the deep ball. He was aiming a bit too much and not letting it rip, and that was causing him to miss far too often. Then on short throws at times he was putting too much gas on the ball, and shot the ball high and hard too many times.

Book was much better on intermediate throws, especially over the middle, which was a positive take away. He is going to impress people with his drills and testing numbers, but his throwing session did not help his draft stock much at all. Too many misses on deep balls, too many times the receivers had to slow up to adjust to the ball.

Brock Wright - Tommy Tremble - Wright and Tremble are both having strong days so far. They both tested extremely well and are making a lot of impressive catches during the workout.

Ian Book - Javon McKinley had to come to almost a stop on a go route from Book, that was followed by Book missing badly on a corner route to Chris Finke.

Ian Book - Book's struggles continue in the Pro Day. He missed Tremble and Avery Davis both on throws down the field on the right side, missed them by several yards. Also threw a fastball high over the head of Kyren Williams on a short slide route. Bounced back with a nice deep ball to Javon McKinley but he's been off more than on.

Ian Book - Book has been off target early in the drills so far. He missed a deep corner to Brock Wright, but he's also been a bit off target in the quick game, even on completions.

Robert Hainsey - Talked to a source who said he put up 26 reps on the bench. 5.22 was decent but overall testing numbers are very good so far, and he showed good quickness and change of direction during drills.

Brock Wright - A 4.56-4.6 for Wright is huge, and doing it with 26 reps on the bench is even bigger. Wright was buried on a deep depth chart and didn't get many looks in the pass game, but these testing numbers are big for him. Like McCloud, if he can counter that with a strong drill workout a lot of scouts are going to go back to the film room to take another look at him.

Nick McCloud - Running a 4.37 (unofficial time) is absolutely huge for McCloud. He doesn't play this fast on film, but he's a sound technician and very smart. This 40-time is going to make a lot of scouts pay a lot closer attention to him. If he can look fluid during drills he's going to boost his stock in a big, big way.

Tremendous 40-yard dash time for Nick McCloud. Also very impressive times for Tommy Tremble, Brock Wright and Ian Book.

