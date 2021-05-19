Notre Dame QB Depth Chart Overview

Notre Dame went into the spring with a lot of questions at quarterback, and there are questions about the position coming out of the spring. The difference is the current questions are more positive in nature.

In our latest Irish Breakdown podcast we dive into the quarterback depth chart, address those questions and talk about what's next at the position.

We begin the show by quickly going over the concerns we had at the position prior to the spring, and that is followed up by our overall impression of the position post-spring. Notre Dame's quarterback position is deep and talented, but how the depth chart will play out remains to be seen, which is the next part of the conversation.

We talk about Jack Coan and what he brings to the offense, the possible role for Tyler Buchner in the offense, Drew Pyne continuing to push for a starting role and the difficulty for Brendon Clark to get back into the quarterback mix.

Following the quarterback breakdown we dive into a Q&A session with Irish Breakdown listeners. The quarterback position was a primary topic of conversation, but we also addressed Notre Dame offering Tulsa grad transfer cornerback Akayleb Evans.

