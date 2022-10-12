Notre Dame Commits Move Up The ESPN Recruiting Rankings

Notre Dame's vaunted 2023 class got a bit better on paper today when ESPN released its latest rankings release. Several Notre Dame players rose up the rankings, and that includes safety commit Peyton Bowen moving up to five-star status. Notre Dame had 15 total players ranked in the ESPN300.

Bowen is Notre Dame's highest ranked commit, coming in as the No. 14 overall player in the country. That jump from his previous ranking of No. 30 vaulted him into five-star status on the ESPN rankings.

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab linebacker Jaiden Ausberry is Notre Dame's next highest ranked recruit, checking in as the No. 57 overall player in the country. Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point wide receiver Braylon James is just behind Ausberry, ranking as the No. 59 overall player.

Rock Island (Ill.) Bishop Alleman offensive tackle Charles Jagusah moved up six spots to the No. 65 overall spot in the rankings. Notre Dame's fifth Top 100 recruit is Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen, who checks in at No. 79 overall. That is a seven spot jump for Bowen.

Just outside of the Top 100 is Houston (Texas) Kirkland cornerback Micah Bell, one of the fastest players in the country. Bell rank as the No. 108 overall player and is the No. 6 overall cornerback according to ESPN. Just behind Bell is Mentor (Ohio) High School defensive end Brenan Vernon, who checks in as the No. 110 overall player.

Austin (Texas) Westlake wide receiver Jaden Greathouse fell out of the Top 100, but he still ranks as the No. 121 overall player in the country. Interestingly, ESPN ranks Greathouse as a tight end. Cornerback Christian Gray comes next in the rankings, with the St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet star coming in at No. 149 overall.

Notre Dame's biggest riser up the rankings is Derby (Kan.) High School athlete Dylan Edwards. One of the most explosive players in the country, Edwards jumped up 79 spots and is now ranked as the No. 155 overall player in the country. Edwards now has over 5,000 career rushing yards and is averaging over 10 yards per carry for his career.

Hagerstown (Md.) Saint James School defensive tackle Devan Houstan ranks as the nation's No. 164 overall player and the 10th best defensive tackle. This is an 18-spot jump for Houstan. Notre Dame has three defensive linemen ranked in the Top 300, and the third member is West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial standout Boubacar Traore, who ranks as the No. 221 overall player.

Notre Dame has four wide receivers committed and all of them rank in the ESPN300. The final member is Folsom (Calif.) High School standout Rico Flores Jr., who ranks as the No. 227 overall player and the No. 18 wide receiver.

Notre Dame has four secondary players also in the ESPN300, and the fourth is Irvington (N.J.) High School standout Adon Shuler, who ranks No. 236 overall. Rounding out the rankings is Concord (Calif.) De La Salle tight end Cooper Flanagan, who ranks No. 293 overall.

The 15 commits in the ranking was third nationally, with only Alabama (19) and Georgia (16) having more players ranked in the ESPN300. Notre Dame's 2023 class is the No. 2 class in the country according to ESPN. Notre Dame has nine defensive commits in the ESPN300 and six offensive players.

Notre Dame is hoping to add St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers running back Jeremiyah Love to the class. Love ranks as the No. 92 overall player and the No. 5 running back according to ESPN.

