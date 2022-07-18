Notre Dame Prospects Move Around In Latest On3 Rankings

Notre Dame commits saw plenty of movement in the latest rankings update from On3. The Irish have 13 committed players in the Top 300 according to the new On3 rankings.

Notre Dame now has three five-stars in the On3 rankings.

Defensive end Keon Keeley is the highest ranked Notre Dame commit, checking in as the No. 3 overall player in the country. Keeley was also No. 3 in the last rankings update.

Offensive tackle Charles Jagusah remains a five-star and jumped up to No. 6 overall in the rankings. Jagusah is also ranked as the top offensive lineman in the entire class.

Safety Peyton Bowen saw a big jump in the rankings, moving up to No. 18 in the rankings. Bowen is now a five-star after jumping up from the No. 37 spot in the previous rankings.

Offensive lineman Sullivan Absher also saw a big jump in the rankings, climbing up 21 spots to No. 77 overall in the On3 rankings. Absher is the second Notre Dame offensive lineman to be ranked as a Top 100 recruit by On3.

Notre Dame's biggest riser in the rankings is cornerback Christian Gray, who is now ranked as the No. 79 overall player in the country. Gray saw his ranking jump up 71 spots from No. 150 in the last rankings.

Notre Dame's sixth Top 100 recruit from On3 is defensive lineman Boubacar Traore, who is listed at No. 99 in the rankings, which is down 16 spots from the last ranking update.

Wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, Notre Dame's latest commitment, jumped up 37 spots in the latest ranking. Greathouse climbed all the way up to No. 154 in the rankings update.

Defensive end Brenan Vernon is ranked No. 186 in the latest On3 update, which is down six spots from the last update.

Linebacker Drayk Bowen continues to be incredibly underrated by On3, and his fall to No. 234 made that underrated ranking even greater. Bowen is without question a Top 100 talent, but On3 isn't as high on him. It's a miss for the outlet.

Defensive tackle Devan Houstan climbed up to No. 261 in the latest rankings, which is up 11 spots.

Wide receiver Braylon James and wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. ranked No. 278 and No. 289, respectively. Those were drops of 32 and 23 spots from the previous rankings. It does, however, give Notre Dame a trio of Top 300 wide receivers in the class.

Safety Adon Shuler rounds out the Irish commits in the Top 300, coming in at No. 294 overall. Shuler fell six spots in the rankings. He's a talented player that grades out much higher on the

All three of Notre Dame's commits at wide receiver rank in the Top 300.

All four of Notre Dame's defensive line commits rank in the Top 300, and three of the four rank in the Top 200.

Three of Notre Dame's four secondary commits rank in the Top 300 and two rank in the Top 100. Micah Bell not being in the Top 300 is one of the biggest whiffs by On3 in the latest rankings.

Eight of Notre Dame's 10 defensive commits are ranked in the Top 300.

