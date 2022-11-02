Jerome Bettis Jr. Headed Back To Notre Dame For Another Visit

Notre Dame is expecting a talented group of recruits on campus for their matchup against Clemson, including notables from the 2023, 2024, 2025 and even 2026 recruiting classes. One name that will be very familiar to Irish fans and faithful is Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster School wide receiver Jerome Bettis Jr., a member of the 2025 class.

He is, of course, is the son of former Notre Dame legend of the same name. Jerome Bettis was a member of the Irish program from 1990-92 before being selected in the first round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

Bettis went on to make six Pro Bowls, rush for 13,662 yards and was selected to the National Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

Bettis Jr. is obviously well versed in what makes the Notre Dame program special. It had held a special place in his heart for some time, and he spoke fondly of that connection.

"Notre Dame has always felt like a home to me,” Bettis explained. "Since the first time I stepped foot on campus everyone welcomed me with open arms and as one of their own. I feel comfortable there and am excited to go this weekend.”

While this may not be his first time on campus, this weekend’s visit does offer a completely new vantage point for Bettis. He is excited to get to see things from the recruiting perspective.

"I’m most excited about being back at Notre Dame from a recruit’s standpoint,” said the up-and-coming wideout. "I’ve seen the campus and the school because of my dad but I’m interested in touring the facilities as a recruit and can’t wait to experience the atmosphere on game day.”

Just a sophomore, Bettis is playing on both sides of the football for Westminster School. His team is experiencing a lot of success as well.

"So far my season has been pretty good,” Bettis said. “We’re currently first in the region going into the last regular season game which is a great way to start playoffs.”

He is doing his best to stay focused on his season, but Bettis has also been tackling the recruiting process the best he can. On a weekly basis, Bettis and his family have been out on visits and he continues to make great relationships with coaches.

“The recruiting process is just really getting started for me,” Bettis Jr. said. “The first school that I went to last summer was South Carolina. I got to talk to Coach (Shane) Beamer and Coach (Justin) Stepp and meet with them which was great. More recently I went to Georgia Tech and met Coach (Del) Alexander and we had a great conversation. So those are the two who’ve talked to me the most so far.”

The Notre Dame fan base will welcome the Bettis family with open arms this weekend. It will be interesting to month or where things head from here.

The 6-2, 175-pounder has been active taking game day visits so far this fall. He has been to Georgia Tech and Florida so far this season, as well as having visited the Horseshoe for the Ohio State versus Notre Dame game.

