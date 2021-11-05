BREAKING: Kingsley Suamataia Announces Commitment to BYU

Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    Oregon Freshman Offensive Tackle Kingsley Suamataia Commits to BYU

    Suamatia was a highly-decorated recruit that won four state titles in Utah.
    Oregon freshman offensive tackle Kinglsey Suamataia has committed to BYU. 

    He announced his decision on Twitter.

    Suamatia entered the transfer portal last week and it didn't take long for him to find his next stop, which is much closer to his hometown of Orem. After coming to Eugene as the headliner of Oregon's 2021 recruiting class, the No. 41 player on the 2021 SI99 saw limited action during his freshman season.

    The Ducks' offensive line returned all of its starters from a year ago and freshman Jackson Powers-Johnson, who's also from Utah, broke through into the rotation this season. Moving forward, all the starters could return in 2022 with the exception of George Moore, who is using his final year of college eligibility in 2021. 

    Alex Forsyth has already announced he intends to return and Dawson Jaramillo has become a key piece in this year's group after developing in the program since signing from in-state Lake Oswego.

    The Ducks have five talented recruits committed in the 2022 recruiting class in Kelvin Banks, Cameron Williams, Dave Iuli, Michael Wooten and Percy Lewis.

    Analysis: Kingsley Suamataia enters transfer portal

    Freshman focus: Kingsley Suamataia

