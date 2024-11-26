Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning Gives Injury Update on Jordan Burch, Marcus Harper II, Tez Johnson
The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are on the precipice of completing their second undefeated regular season in school history, and as Duck fans begin to dust off their 2010 “12-O” t-shirts, Oregon coach Dan Lanning talked to the media in his weekly pregame press conference before the Ducks take on their rival the Washington Huskies. One of the biggest concerns coming off a late bye week is the injury status of certain star players. When asked about the current injury status of senior defensive end Jordan Burch and offensive lineman Marcus Harper II at the end of his presser, Lanning kept things brief.
“I think time will tell,” Lanning said. “Just like I’ve always told you guys, when guys are ready to be out there on the field we’ll see them.”
It’s a similar response from the one’s Lanning has given all season, not wanting to give too much away before kickoff. With their “next man up” mentality, both Burch and Harper’s positions have been temporarily filled by defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei and offensive linemen Dave Iuli and Kawika Rogers respectively.
One of the most positive signs on the injury front for the Ducks leading up to their rivalry game against the Huskies came from senior wide receiver Tez Johnson. Johnson, who suffered a right shoulder injury during Oregon’s win at Michigan on Nov. 2, posted an Instagram story Tuesday, Nov. 19 going into the bye weekend. Johnson also changed his Instagram profile picture from Dragon Ball Z character “Goku” in a healing cryo-chamber to a picture of himself kneeling on the field of Michigan’s “Big House” in the “Warp Speed” all-white Oregon jersey, implying he is back from recovery.
When asked about the injury during an earlier interview, Lanning avoided addressing Johnson’s social media activity. His response may seem familiar to the one given at his weekly presser.
“Yeah, I'm not going to talk about injuries,” Lanning said. “You guys will see them on the field when they're ready to go.”
Harper, an essential piece to Oregon’s interior trench protection at right guard, left the Michigan game as well but during the fourth quarter with a left knee injury and has been out for almost the same amount of time as Johnson. Lanning stated later on that both Harper and Johnson’s injuries were not “as bad as maybe they appeared on the field.”
As for Burch, he’s been in and out throughout the season, missing a total of four games. His first gap from play came during practice before Oregon’s win against Ohio State at Autzen Stadium. Burch went down with a foot injury. His second injury came against Maryland with an ankle issue and Burch has since missed Oregon’s win against Wisconsin.
Beyond these three athletes, the rest of Oregon’s injuries have been season-long. Offensive lineman transfer Matthew Bedford has missed the entire season with a left knee injury and has no promise to return even though he was expected to be a starter this season. Lanning has also confirmed wide receiver Kyler Kasper and defensive lineman My'Keil Gardner are both out indefinitely.
Oregon kicks off against the Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m. PS.
