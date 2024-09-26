Oregon Ducks Release Uniform Combination Ahead of UCLA Game: PHOTOS
Innovation, performance, and especially style; the University of Oregon’s football team is known nationwide for their out-of-the-box uniform designs. Oregon’s long-time relationship with sportswear brand Nike has afforded a litany of unique uniform takes for the Ducks.
This year is no different, as Oregon celebrates their Nike roots with “Generation O,” a line of uniforms that are an ode to the legendary sports brand and the fire fits they’ve had the Ducks decked out in for over a decade. The university even posted a half-hour documentary on their Youtube page to commemorate the history of Nike’s influence on campus and across the nation for Oregon.
With the Ducks heading to “Tinsel-Town” to take on the UCLA Bruins in Rose Bowl Stadium Saturday at 8:00 P.M. PST, it stands to reason that their fits on the field reflect the glitz and glamor of the game setting. Check out the photos below for the full fit.
The UCLA game day uniform, modeled by senior wide receiver Tez Johnson, features a jersey from the “Mighty Oregon” “Generation O” release, with a white base, green collar, detailing, and letters. The Oregon Duck is on the shoulders and there is yellow smaller detailing throughout. This jersey was also worn last week when Oregon defeated Oregon State in Corvallis 49-14.
Unlike the uniforms worn at Reser Stadium, this white jersey is paired with yellow pants, green and white shoes, and a yellow helmet with a metallic green “O” on the side, and metallic stripes of green with a white stripe down the center of the helmet towards the face mask. The face mask includes a green visor, something not seen in the original pre-season release.
The uniform reveal video includes Johnson sitting on a water tower with “UO” in green and yellow lettering on the side of the structure. This lettering is meant to mimic the Warner Brothers logo, seen at their studios in Hollywood.
Oregon fans are encouraged by the program to wear white to Pasadena, which pairs well with the Ducks’ white jersey.
Oregon Football also changed their "X" (formerly Twitter) header to a picture of the jersey taken during the off-season.
This uniform is the exact one featured as the “Mighty Oregon” combination during the pre-season. Introduced in a video with former coach Rich Brooks, this combination honors the 1997 Oregon Football team.
Oregon’s other previous uniform combinations against Idaho and Boise State both prominently featured an apple green jersey with yellow numbers, collars, and detailing. The Oregon Duck logo sits on the shoulders of each jersey. Against Idaho, Oregon paired the green jersey with their "Generation O" “Gang Green” all apple green ensemble. Their helmet vs. Idaho was green, with a yellow “O” on the sides, and a yellow facemask.
Against Boise State, Oregon paired the apple green jersey with white pants, a white under-clothes, and green gloves with yellow detailing. The helmets were a similar green with yellow “O” design like the Idaho helmets, but with a green face mask matching the base helmet paint.
The Ducks released “Mighty Oregon” uniform, and all green "Gang Green" outfit, and the “Fly Era” blackout combination prior to the start of the season.
The “Fly Era” black uniform sports a unique shoulder pad combination of carbon fiber patterned wings and steel plating, alluding to the generations of Oregon uniforms. The “Fly Era” has detailing of white and green throughout, but predominantly keeps an inky black. With silver wings on the sides, the matte helmet sports a black base.
Oregon’s new uniform era is inspired by a group of football athletes and Oregon Equipment Administrator, Kenny Farr. The “Uniform Committee” chose particular decades of Oregon Football to honor through their uniform designs, ultimately brought to life by Van Horne Designs and Nike. Farr joined the Oregon program in 2008 and is instrumental in the way Oregon utilizes their unique uniform designs.
See these threads under the bright floodlights in Rose Bowl Stadium as the Ducks take on the UCLA Bruins Saturday at 8 P.M. PST.