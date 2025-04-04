Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks' Teitum Tuioti Previews 'Hungry' 2025 Defense, Edge Rushers

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Teitum Tuioti and his position unit are gearing up to dominate as some of the best edge rushers in the nation for the 2025 season. Despite a defensive line with limited experience, Oregon's emerging talent is ready to make an impact.

Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti celebrates a stop as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon outside linebacker Teitum Tuioti celebrates a stop as the Oregon State Beavers host the Oregon Ducks Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks' defensive line is poised to dominate in 2025. Although the interior line lacks experience, it boasts a deep pool of highly rated prospects eager to make their mark. One of these players preparing to level up in the 2025 season is linebacker Teitum Tuioti. 

After the 2024 season, the Ducks lost some critical pieces of the defensive line. One of Oregon’s best defensive players, defensive end Jordan Burch, declared for the NFL Draft, while linebackers Emar'rion Winston and Jaeden Moore both hit the transfer portal. 

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA;Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) is hit by Oregon Ducks linebacker Te
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA;Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) is hit by Oregon Ducks linebacker Teitum Tuioti (44) after a reception during the second quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Mark Hoffman/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

With two years of experience under his belt and entering his junior season, Tuioti will be a cornerstone for Oregon’s defense. 

"We’ve got to hold the standard. Me, Matayo [Uiagalelei], and Bryce [Boettcher] are going to continue to make sure that these young guys and these guys who don’t have much playing experience know how it is to be on the field and how it is going to be on game day." 

Oregon’s defense returns just a few starters from last season, meaning players with less experience will step into starting roles in 2025. However, this lack of experience is far from a concern. 

"These guys, especially in the back end for us, the secondary, a lot of them are new, but they are talented," explained Tuioti. "I'm not too worried about it because we’ve got a lot of talent here and a lot of people who are hungry to just compete." 

Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) tackles Illinois Fighting Illini quarter
Oct 26, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) tackles Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Even with so many new faces and limited time to build chemistry this early in spring ball, the connection is already forming on Oregon’s defense.

"When things get hard, no matter what, we’re just gonna look to the left, look to the right, and just play for our brothers, our bias," Tuioti said. 

Although Oregon’s defense as a whole is unproven, the Ducks boast arguably one of the best groups of edge rushers in the nation, headlined by Tuioti and defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei. 

Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) and UCLA Bruins offensive lineman
Sep 28, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei (10) and UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Jaylan Jeffers (77) battle at the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Tuioti played a huge role in Oregon’s success last season, helping lead the Ducks to a perfect regular season, a Big Ten championship, and a College Football Playoff appearance. As just a sophomore, Tuioti finished the season with 58 total tackles, 31 solo tackles, 5.5 sacks, and 1 forced fumble. 

These are impressive stats that stand on their own, but they become even more impressive as Tuioti is anticipated to become even more dominant in 2025 as he continues to develop. 

Oregon’s edge rusher group returns another valuable piece in junior Uiagalelei. Uiagalelei’s performance throughout last season was crucial to the Ducks’ undefeated run. 

Not to mention, Uiagalelei led the Big Ten Conference in sacks with 10.5 and ranked in the top 10 nationally in that category. These numbers arguably make him one of the most impactful pass rushers in the country as just a sophomore. 

Oregon’s chrome helmets on Oregon wide receiver Justius Lowe as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan.
Oregon’s chrome helmets on Oregon wide receiver Justius Lowe as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although Tuioti and Uiagalelei, along with senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher, headline Oregon’s pass rushing skills, there are many players just waiting to tap into their potential and step into an increased role in 2025. 

These less experienced but very ready players include junior Blake Purchase, sophomore Elijah Rushing, among others. 

"I think all of us are ready. Obviously, you guys haven’t seen too much of the other guys, but they’re definitely ready. They’re hungry, and you guys are gonna see them this year. They’re ready to compete, and they’re going to make plays for us," Tuioti said.

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Blake Purchase (17) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mounta
Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Blake Purchase (17) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As spring ball continues, Oregon’s defense will continue to develop, with plenty of new faces stepping up.   

