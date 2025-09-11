Oregon Ducks Latest Uniforms Show Why They’re Still Nike’s Flagship Program
The No. 4 nationally ranked Oregon Ducks released their uniform combination for their upcoming game against the Northwestern Wildcats, and just like Oregon's 2-0 start to the season, their threads are electric.
Modeled by redshirt senior wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., the jersey to be worn at Martin Stadium by the Ducks is the "Mighty Oregon" design from the 2024 "Generation O" collection. Just like the 2024 original combination, this iteration has yellow pants. However, a notable change to this design is the yellow helmet does not have stripes across the dome and sports a shiny green Oregon "O" on the sides.
Another unique aspect of this combination are the cleats, which are "Mambas" from the Kobe Bryant collaboration with Nike. The white cleat base has a snake scale 3D pattern with green and yellow details, including a green Nike swoosh outlined in yellow.
Fans are encouraged to wear green on the road game to Illinois to match the Ducks.
This combination is one of a countless number of uniforms made by sportswear brand Nike. The brand uses the Oregon Football team as a training ground for new designs in uniforms.
Oregon's 2025 Color Schedule:
Sept. 13 at Northwestern Wildcats - Wear Green
Sept. 20 vs. Oregon State - Wear Black
Sept. 27 at Penn State - Wear Green
Oct. 11 vs. Indiana - Wear Yellow
Oct. 18 at Rutgers - Wear Green
Oct. 25 vs. Wisconsin - Wear Tie-Dye or Green
Nov. 8 at Iowa - Wear Green
Nov. 14 vs. Minnesota - Wear Green
Nov. 22 vs. USC - Wear Black
Nov. 29 at Washington - Wear Green
Interestingly enough, this is the first time in over ten years the Oregon Ducks have not had a white-themed game, and the first time the Ducks host a game not based on their traditional colors (green, white, black, yellow) like the tie dye game since 2019' "pink out" in honor of breast cancer survivors.
Oregon's Rivals Respect the Uniform Game
Breaking headlines this week, USC Trojan safety Bishop Fitzgerald gave the Ducks props as one of the teams he's excited to play this season, specifically mentioning Oregon's uniform game.
"Playing at Oregon. Every kid dreams of Oregon, their jerseys, the stadium, all of that," Fitzgerald said.
Big Ten Conference teams agree, Oregon's uniforms are No. 1
At the Big Ten media days in Las Vegas, @strictlyfootball on TikTok interviewed several athletes from around the conference about their favorite uniforms, and one team stood out from the rest: Oregon.
"You've got to go with Oregon. You've got to go with Oregon," said Wisconsin cornerback Ricardo Hallman.
"I think just because, coming up as a kid you always saw Oregon. Know what I'm saying? The whole colorway. So I'll go with Oregon," said Maryland offensive lineman Isaiah Wright.
"All the jerseys in the Big Ten are great but imma have to go with Oregon," said Rutgers linebacker Dariel Djabome.
Originating from Oregon's deep relationship with Nike
Since the sportswear company's founder, Phil Knight, graduated from the University of Oregon in 1959, Nike has been tied to the Ducks. Nike frequently experiments with new technology on Oregon athletes, and their relationship with the Ducks is thoroughly detailed in a mini-documentary posted to the GoDucks Youtube.