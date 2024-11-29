The Oregon Ducks Mascot Dishes Best Insults to Harry Husky Ahead of Rivalry Game
It’s almost time for the culmination of what No. 1 Oregon Ducks fans call “Husky Hate Week.” With the Ducks taking on their Big Ten rival the Washington Huskies for the first time in their new conference, the rivalry feels as fresh as ever.
For the Ducks, this regular season finale means the chance at their second-ever 12-0 season in program history and an impact on their potential playoff berth. For the Huskies, this game means squashing the hopes and dreams of their biggest rival, something they did twice in 2023.
With that being said, it’s no surprise barbs are being traded back and forth between the Ducks and Husky fan bases online. One of the biggest insult culprits is Oregon’s mascot himself: The Oregon Duck.
Since Monday, The Duck has posted almost 30 insults directed at Washington’s mascot, Harry the Husky, on the mascot's official X account. So far, Harry the Husky has not replied to The Duck or posted for his social media followers since Saturday.
His first post targeted at the Husky highlighted their transition from the PAC-12 to the Big Ten, while also reaffirming that the rivalry between the two schools traveled to their new conference as well.
Since that first post, The Duck hasn't let up on Harry. In the spirit of rivalry, here are some of The Ducks’ best slights towards his figurehead foe...
Though Harry has yet to respond to his foes' firings, the Huskies have responded on the field. Since taking the Oregon job in 2022, Ducks coach Dan Lanning has yet to get beat the Huskies. In his first year with the program, the No. 6 Oregon fell to No. 25 Washington. Then in 2023, Oregon lost during the regular season and the PAC-12 Championship to Washington, who went on to lose the national championship against the Michigan Wolverines. Hosting the Huskies at Autzen Stadium this year, the Ducks are hoping to break this streak.
Ducks linebacker and Eugene, Oregon, native Bryce Boettcher put it best in a media availability on Wednesday.
“There’s a little extra to this game and for those who say there’s not, don’t worry about the opponent, I think that’s a little BS. I hate the Huskies. I’ve never liked ’em. So I’ll be playing my butt off when the ball’s kicked off. Yeah, it’s time to go," Boettcher said.
The first time Oregon and Washington played each other was on December 1st, 1900. Washington currently leads in overall victories 48-63, with Oregon's home streak being 30-24-4. In the last 10 years, the series is evenly split with both teams winning five games a piece.
Get ready to experience all the hate through four quarters on Saturday, Nov. 30 with kickoff at 4:30 p.m. PT.
