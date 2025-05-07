Recruiting Rankings Update: Oregon Ducks' Kendre Harrison No. 1 Tight End
EUGENE – The college football recruiting landscape saw yet another shift on Monday as Rivals released its latest update to the 2026 recruiting rankings.
The update came with some significant changes, proving just how much potential the 2026 recruiting cycle has. In terms of the Oregon Ducks, the updated rankings brought a mix of validation and a reminder of the competitive nature of recruiting.
One of the biggest takeaways for the Ducks was the rise of Oregon tight end commit Kendre Harrison, who rose a spot and is now the No. 21 overall prospect in the cycle and the No. 1 tight end in the class of 2026.
It’s no secret that the last couple of months have been rough for the Ducks in terms of recruiting. Oregon failed to land several of its biggest targets, including five-star quarterback Jared Curtis, four-star cornerback Elbert Hill, and four-star EDGE Derek Colman-Brusa, and more.
The Ducks, who through the last few years have established themselves as a recruiting powerhouse, are now not even in the top 20 of 247Sports' 2026 recruiting rankings. The Ducks rank No. 21 in the nation per 247Sports and No. 6 in the Big Ten Conference.
Despite Oregon’s recent and uncharacteristic struggles on the recruiting trail, Rivals’ updated rankings did reveal a couple of bright spots.
According to Rivals, last month’s NFL Draft played a major role in shaping the latest tight end rankings after Colston Loveland and Tyler Warren were both selected in the first round. Their size, athleticism, and ability to create mismatches made them ideal NFL prospects.
Harrison is already drawing comparisons to those NFL rookies despite not even graduating high school.
Harrison is already taller and longer than Loveland and Warren. Also, from a pure measurables standpoint, he already exceeds the size of NFL stars like Travis Kelce and George Kittle. He’s run a 40-yard dash within the elite range for tight ends and possesses the size, making him a true outlier physically.
But as Rivals notes, the next step in his development will be boosting his explosiveness to match the burst and agility of today’s top-tier pros.
Along with Harrison, a few other Oregon commits also appeared in the updated rankings. Four-star offensive lineman Tradarian Ball dropped one spot to No. 53, and defensive tackle Tony Cumberland slid five spots to No. 140 overall. While those small dips don’t take away from their potential, they highlight the importance of continued development and exposure throughout the rest of the cycle.
Meanwhile, several top Oregon targets remain prominently ranked. The No. 1 overall prospect in the cycle, offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, continues to hold his spot at the top.
The lineman is a top priority for Dan Lanning and his staff, but in order to secure Cantwell’s commitment, the Ducks are tasked yet again with beating out Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs.
Another Oregon target who is an even bigger priority for the Ducks after losing Curtis, quarterback Ryder Lyons, remains No. 3 overall.
Offensive lineman Immanuel Iheanacho climbed to No. 4. According to Rivals, this 2026 offensive line group is already elite and still trending upward, with multiple players on the verge of earning five-star status.
On Tuesday, Iheanacho posted a video to social media of him and Oregon’s coaching staff, who recently took a visit to the lineman to further push for his commitment.
The Ducks are certainly making an aggressive push to get back on track in the 2026 cycle. Luckily for Oregon, there’s still time to secure key commitments. Out of Rivals’ top-20 ranked prospects in the 2026 class, 12 remain uncommitted, including five-star EDGE Richard Wesley.