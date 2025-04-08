Ducks Digest

Why 4-Star Tight End Recruit Brock Harris Committed To BYU Over Oregon Ducks

Four-star tight end Brock Harris, one of the top prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, has officially committed to the BYU Cougars. Harris chose the Cougars over high-profile programs like the Oregon Ducks, Michigan Wolverines, Georgia Bulldogs, and Miami Hurricanes.

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches from the sideline during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
EUGENE- Four-star 2026 tight end Brock Harris has made his decision on where he will begin his collegiate career. The No. 5 tight end in the nation committed to BYU on Monday. 

The Oregon Ducks were a finalist for the Utah native’s commitment; however, Harris elected to stay home and begin the next chapter of his football journey in Provo, Utah, as a Cougar. 

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brigham Young Cougars quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) holds the Alamo Bowl championship trophy after the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“At different times, I liked different schools, but BYU was always toward the top, and it ended up being between them and Michigan when I made my decision,” Harris told On3’s Chad Simmons. “Every time I would go on a visit, I had a great feeling at BYU. At different places, my feelings would vary, but at BYU, it was always the same.” 

Harris chose BYU over Michigan, Georgia, Miami, Utah, and Oregon. 

Less than a week ago, the Oregon Ducks had a 20.9 percent chance to land Harris, followed by the Michigan Wolverines at 18.3 percent, according to On3's prediction. 

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Terrance Ferguson (3) stiff arms Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (8) during a third quarter pass play at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

A large reason Oregon emerged as a favorite for Harris’s commitment was due to their recent dominance in the tight end room. This year, former Duck Terrance Ferguson is anticipating being drafted early in the 2025 NFL Draft. Oregon’s success at the position continues with incoming junior Kenyon Sadiq, who offensive coordinator Will Stein has described as “one of the best players in the nation.” 

“I grew up in Oregon, so Oregon is one of the schools I grew up watching. I have always been a fan, and they are a great program. They’re dope outside of football with all of the benefits they have there. I love what they’re doing with the tight ends and I love the coaching staff as well. Coach Lanning and Coach Mehringer are awesome with me and my family," Harris told On3 in January.

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning during a timeout in the first quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Oregon has been working to extend its dominance in the tight end room through future classes. The Ducks were hoping to land another impressive piece with Harris. However, that wasn’t the case. 

Given Oregon's recent success with tight ends, its winning reputation, and strong NIL opportunities, why would Harris commit somewhere else? The answer is simple: loyalty. 

BYU was one of the first programs to offer Harris, recognizing his potential early in his high school career and consistently pushing for his commitment. 

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Brigham Young Cougars fans cheer during the fourth quarter of the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

“It just always felt right with the coaches at BYU. As much as I went there, it was never awkward or forced — it was always natural. Being around the staff a lot, getting to know them, and seeing that the staff stayed together meant a lot to me," Harris told On3.

Harris visited BYU over ten times before committing — more than any other program on his radar. That allowed him to build a strong foundation with the coaching staff and get a clear perception of how the program operates. 

The Oregon Ducks take the field for the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. on Jan. 1, 2025. Ohio State won 41-21. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although losing Harris is certainly a blow for Oregon, it’s not a setback. The Ducks currently rank No. 8 in the 2026 football recruiting team rankings and remain in the mix for several top prospects. 

With summer approaching, many highly touted recruits will take official visits to Eugene. If Oregon can make a strong impression through these future visits, Ducks coach Dan Lanning could very well secure his third consecutive top-five recruiting class. 

