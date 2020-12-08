SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Top Five Forwards

Now that we’ve officially launched the SI99 Hoops rankings for 2021, we’ve begun to take a deeper dive into the prospects at each position. Today we analyze the power forwards who use their versatility to dominate on both ends of the floor.

1. Chet Holmgren, Minnehaha (Minn.) Academy

College: Undecided

What Makes Him Special: Holmgren is listed as a center, but his abilities can’t be confined to one mere position. He’s better defined as a guy you just put on the floor and let nature runs its course. At 7-foot-1, Holmgren handles the ball like a guard, knocks down threes like a marksman and finishes at the rim like he’s auditioning for the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Still, what separates Holmgren from the pack is his ability to dominate both ends of the floor; his timing as a shot blocker is mind-boggling, and perhaps his greatest stat is his ability as a shot changer. Other players dominate on the offensive end and compete on defense, but Holmgren is the best player on both ends virtually every time he steps onto the floor.

2. Michael Foster, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)

College: Undecided

What Makes Him Special: Foster is one of the most versatile bigs in the country, with a special combination of brute strength in the paint, an efficient perimeter shot and the ability to breakdown slower bigs from the perimeter to finish with authority in the lane. Foster gets great position in the paint and is a relentless rebounder on both ends. Last season, Foster was the lone underclassman named to the SI All-American second team, averaging 26 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks a game.

3. Jabari Smith Jr., Sandy Creek (Tyrone, Ga.)

College: Auburn

What Makes Him Special: Smith is long and wiry combining a versatile skill set with a high basketball IQ. Smith is the classic new-age forward, thriving in the pick-and-pop and is deadly from the high post on both elbows. Last season, Smith averaged 24.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 50 percent from the floor, including 38 percent from 3, while playing at Sandy Creek High School.

4. Moussa Diabate, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

College: Michigan

What Makes Him Special: Diabate is a long and wiry, high-energy player with great footwork and speed. He thrives on the offensive and defensive glass, erases shots and has solid hands for efficient finishes around the basket. In the 2018 FIBA U16 European Championship, Diabate averaged 11.1 points and 10.3 rebounds in seven games to help the French squad finish fourth.

5. Bryce Hopkins, Fenwick (Oak Park, Ill.)

College: Kentucky

What Makes Him Special: Hopkins is an elite athlete with natural strength great agility and quickness, which puts him in optimum position on both ends of the floor. He’s versatile enough to step out and knock down shots, but Hopkins thrives as a workhorse in the paint. Last season, Hopkins averaged 24 points, 10 rebounds and 3.5 assists a game.