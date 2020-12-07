SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Top Five Centers

Jason Jordan

Now that we’ve officially launched the SI99 Hoops rankings for 2021, we’ve begun to take a deeper dive into the prospects at each position. Today we break analyze the men in the middle and highlight what makes them special.

RELATED: Inaugural SI99 Basketball Rankings Unveiled

SI99 centers

1. Paolo Banchero, Odea (Seattle)

College: Duke

What Makes Him Special: Banchero is listed as a center, but he falls into the category of position-less. At 6-foot-10, Banchero handles the ball like a guard, knocks down mid-range jumps shots and is, arguably, the strongest finisher in high school basketball. Banchero plays with an unrelenting motor, which impacts every aspect of the game. Last season, Banchero was named to the inaugural SI All-American team after following up a state title run as a sophomore with summer dominance that earned him Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Underclassmen of the Year honors and an appearance in the state title game as a junior. Banchero averaged 23 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks a game for the Fighting Irish who finished 23-6.

2. Nathan Bittle, Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

College: Oregon

What Makes Him Special: Bittle is a versatile and skilled 6-foot-11 prospect who can score efficiently on all three levels. Bittle has a high basketball IQ and is a skilled passer as well as a defensive presence. Last season Bittle averaged 25 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.5 blocks, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals a game.

3. Efton Reid, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

College: Undecided

What Makes Him Special: Frame: Reid is a big and strong center with great footwork and agility, making him a handful to deal with in the low post. Reid is automatic around the rim, but has the versatility to step out and knock down the 3-point shot. Last season, Reid averaged 19 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks and two assists a game.

4. Franck Kepnang, Westtown School (West Chester, Penn.)

College: Oregon

What Makes Him Special: Kepnang is a physical big who knows how to use his strength to his advantage in the paint. Kepnang is a strong finisher with great lift and elite timing on his blocked shots. Kepnang averaged 11 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks a game last season.

5. Daimion Collins, Atlanta (Texas)

College: Kentucky

What Makes Him Special: Collins is a super athletic big with great agility and explosion. Collins’ ability to propel quickly in the paint enables him to keep plays alive and create optimal positioning for put-backs and offensive rebounds. Collins has great timing as a shot blocker and rim protector. Last season he averaged 24.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 7.7 blocks a game. 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

RB Recruit Deshun Murrell Down to Two, Closing in on Commitment

Verbal commitment, signing ceremony expected next week

John Garcia, Jr.

Friday Five: Lea to Vandy? Meyer to Texas? Decommitment Drama and More

SI All-American's new feature, Friday Five, continues with five topics on our mind in college football and recruiting.

SI All-American

SI All-American QB Candidate Garcia Back on the Market, Miami Pledge Imminent?

Senior QB prospect decommits from USC as Miami Hurricanes push for pledge

John Garcia, Jr.

2021 Dream On-Field Matchups Series Part 2

SI All-American continues its new series with examining particular dream matchups on the field between elite 2021 college football prospects.

Edwin Weathersby II

Chet Holmgren Is No. 1 in the Inaugural SI99 Boys Basketball Rankings

Holmgren is considering Gonzaga, Georgetown, Memphis, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio State and North Carolina.

Jason Jordan

SI99 Hoops: Meet the Top-10 Prospects

The top-10 players in the SI99 have been revealed. How did they surge to the front of the class of 2021?

SI All-American

Freak of the Week: Jonathon Brooks

SI All-American continues its latest football feature, Freak of the Week, highlighting the top high school football prospect performances nationally.

SI All-American

Unveiling the SI99 Basketball Prospect Rankings

Sports Illustrated unveils the SI99, a ranking of the top 2021 high school basketball recruits in the nation.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidates: 2 Dayton Commits

SI99 revealed on Dec. 2; position rankings begin on Dec. 4

SI All-American

by

GoDaytonFlyers

SI All-American Basketball Candidates in Wisconsin

SI All-American hoops candidates (from the class of 2021) in the state of Wisconsin

SI All-American