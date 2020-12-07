SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Top Five Centers

Now that we’ve officially launched the SI99 Hoops rankings for 2021, we’ve begun to take a deeper dive into the prospects at each position. Today we break analyze the men in the middle and highlight what makes them special.

1. Paolo Banchero, Odea (Seattle)

College: Duke

What Makes Him Special: Banchero is listed as a center, but he falls into the category of position-less. At 6-foot-10, Banchero handles the ball like a guard, knocks down mid-range jumps shots and is, arguably, the strongest finisher in high school basketball. Banchero plays with an unrelenting motor, which impacts every aspect of the game. Last season, Banchero was named to the inaugural SI All-American team after following up a state title run as a sophomore with summer dominance that earned him Nike Elite Youth Basketball League Underclassmen of the Year honors and an appearance in the state title game as a junior. Banchero averaged 23 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two blocks a game for the Fighting Irish who finished 23-6.

2. Nathan Bittle, Prolific Prep (Napa, Calif.)

College: Oregon

What Makes Him Special: Bittle is a versatile and skilled 6-foot-11 prospect who can score efficiently on all three levels. Bittle has a high basketball IQ and is a skilled passer as well as a defensive presence. Last season Bittle averaged 25 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.5 blocks, 2.4 assists, and 1.2 steals a game.

3. Efton Reid, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.)

College: Undecided

What Makes Him Special: Frame: Reid is a big and strong center with great footwork and agility, making him a handful to deal with in the low post. Reid is automatic around the rim, but has the versatility to step out and knock down the 3-point shot. Last season, Reid averaged 19 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks and two assists a game.

4. Franck Kepnang, Westtown School (West Chester, Penn.)

College: Oregon

What Makes Him Special: Kepnang is a physical big who knows how to use his strength to his advantage in the paint. Kepnang is a strong finisher with great lift and elite timing on his blocked shots. Kepnang averaged 11 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks a game last season.

5. Daimion Collins, Atlanta (Texas)

College: Kentucky

What Makes Him Special: Collins is a super athletic big with great agility and explosion. Collins’ ability to propel quickly in the paint enables him to keep plays alive and create optimal positioning for put-backs and offensive rebounds. Collins has great timing as a shot blocker and rim protector. Last season he averaged 24.6 points, 13.7 rebounds and 7.7 blocks a game.