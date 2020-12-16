SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Next-Best Wings

The full SI99 was unveiled nearly two weeks ago, and positional rankings of the best senior basketball players in the country were rolled out shortly thereafter. But not every SI All-American candidate can rank top-five at his position, leaving tens of talented prospects on the cusp of both further nationwide recognition and personal bragging rights among their peers from the high school class of 2021.

Though the players highlighted below currently fall outside of SI's five best wings, it's clear they possess the potential to crash that exclusive party by season's end.

Josh Minott, St. Andrew's School (Boca Raton, Fla.)

College: Memphis

Minott, 6-foot-8 and 175 pounds, boasts every physical trait elite college programs and NBA scouts covet in potential difference-makers on the wing – with the exception of girth, that is. Even if he's always somewhat lacking in terms of weight, though, Minott's comfort shooting the long ball, disruptive defensive versatility and penchant for highlight-reel finishes in transition will ensure he's a prospect worth watching in both the short and immediate future.

Peyton Watson, Long Beach Polytechnic (Long Beach, Calif.)

College: UCLA

Watson's high-level athleticism is matched by a motor that never quits. He needs to add strength, and may always be better suited for a true perimeter role than one befitting a combo forward. But Watson's length, quickness, playmaking prowess and defensive instincts are poised to make him an early impact player at UCLA regardless, with obvious NBA upside.

Keon Edwards, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)

College: DePaul

Edwards is a knockdown shooter from all over the floor, but has the off-dribble verve needed to attack aggressive close-outs and make plays for himself and his teammates. More smooth than explosive athletically, he projects as a plug-and-play wing for DePaul, equally capable of putting up big scoring numbers as doing the little things that don't show up in the box score.

Dontrez Styles, Kinston (Kinston, N.C.)

College: North Carolina

Styles will provide of a jolt of energy to the Tar Heels as a freshman with athleticism and effort alone. A true combo forward at this stage of development, he's a tenacious rebounder and committed defender who plays above the rim on both sides of the ball. With further strides as a shooter and ball handler, Styles could eventually emerge as a star in Chapel Hill.

Johnathan Lawson, Wooddale (Memphis, Tenn.)

College: Oregon

Lawson is clearly still growing into his body with his freshman season in Eugene quickly dawning, a reminder of his tantalizing long-term potential. Blessed with natural feel and vision as a ball handler, he possesses the rough outlines of a versatile wing playmaker who checks multiple positions defensively – the exact player archetype growing more and more valuable in the modern game.