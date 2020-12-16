SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Next-Best Wings

SI All-American

The full SI99 was unveiled nearly two weeks ago, and positional rankings of the best senior basketball players in the country were rolled out shortly thereafter. But not every SI All-American candidate can rank top-five at his position, leaving tens of talented prospects on the cusp of both further nationwide recognition and personal bragging rights among their peers from the high school class of 2021.

Though the players highlighted below currently fall outside of SI's five best wings, it's clear they possess the potential to crash that exclusive party by season's end.

Josh Minott, St. Andrew's School (Boca Raton, Fla.)

College: Memphis

Minott, 6-foot-8 and 175 pounds, boasts every physical trait elite college programs and NBA scouts covet in potential difference-makers on the wing – with the exception of girth, that is. Even if he's always somewhat lacking in terms of weight, though, Minott's comfort shooting the long ball, disruptive defensive versatility and penchant for highlight-reel finishes in transition will ensure he's a prospect worth watching in both the short and immediate future.

Peyton Watson, Long Beach Polytechnic (Long Beach, Calif.)

College: UCLA

Watson's high-level athleticism is matched by a motor that never quits. He needs to add strength, and may always be better suited for a true perimeter role than one befitting a combo forward. But Watson's length, quickness, playmaking prowess and defensive instincts are poised to make him an early impact player at UCLA regardless, with obvious NBA upside.

Keon Edwards, Hillcrest Prep (Phoenix, Ariz.)

College: DePaul

Edwards is a knockdown shooter from all over the floor, but has the off-dribble verve needed to attack aggressive close-outs and make plays for himself and his teammates. More smooth than explosive athletically, he projects as a plug-and-play wing for DePaul, equally capable of putting up big scoring numbers as doing the little things that don't show up in the box score.

Dontrez Styles, Kinston (Kinston, N.C.)

College: North Carolina

Styles will provide of a jolt of energy to the Tar Heels as a freshman with athleticism and effort alone. A true combo forward at this stage of development, he's a tenacious rebounder and committed defender who plays above the rim on both sides of the ball. With further strides as a shooter and ball handler, Styles could eventually emerge as a star in Chapel Hill.

Johnathan Lawson, Wooddale (Memphis, Tenn.)

College: Oregon

Lawson is clearly still growing into his body with his freshman season in Eugene quickly dawning, a reminder of his tantalizing long-term potential. Blessed with natural feel and vision as a ball handler, he possesses the rough outlines of a versatile wing playmaker who checks multiple positions defensively – the exact player archetype growing more and more valuable in the modern game.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Signing Day Behind the Scenes - SI99 QB Miller Moss

Go behind the scenes with future USC quarterback Miller Moss as he navigates National Signing Day

Miller Moss

SI All-American OL Finalist Savion Byrd Commits to Oklahoma

Sooners grab additional help up front in coveted Texas product.

John Garcia, Jr.

Signing Day: Live Updates from SI All-American

The Early Signing Period, a.k.a. National Signing Day, is upon us and SI All-American will have college football fans coast to coast covered as Letters of Intent roll in.

SI All-American

Signing Day: Final Prospect, Class Predictions

College football set for unprecedented Early Signing Period but key announcements remain

John Garcia, Jr.

1-on-1 with No. 1 Interior Offensive Line Recruit Bryce Foster

SI99 offensive line prospect from Texas comes off the board December 18

John Garcia, Jr.

Freak of the Week: Ty Thompson

SI All-American continues its latest football feature, Freak of the Week, highlighting the top high school football prospect performances nationally.

SI All-American

Commitment Plans, Intel on Top Uncommitted CFB Recruits

A fresh look at each uncommitted member of the SI99 rankings ahead of the Early Signing Period

John Garcia, Jr.

SI99 Hoops: Breaking Down the Next-Best Power Forwards

Breaking down power forwards from the SI99 who could vault up the rankings to top-five at their position by season's end.

SI All-American

Sidelined with Season-Ending Injury, SI99 Wing Patrick Baldwin Jr. Focused on Recruitment

Baldwin's father is the head coach at Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Jason Jordan

by

DJ NOBLE

SI All-American Top 25 Football Recruiting Class Rankings

Ohio State, Alabama and Georgia pace the country's top 25 college football recruiting classes in the class of 2021 cycle.

SI All-American